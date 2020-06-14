BLUE EARTH — A Lewiston man was injured in a single-vehicle crash about nine miles east of Blue Earth Sunday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported Miguel Angel Silva, 19, was driving a 2010 Dodge Charger westbound on Interstate 90 at 6:48 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the center median before coming to a stop at on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate.
Silva, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken to United Hospital in Blue Earth for non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
