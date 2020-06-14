Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.