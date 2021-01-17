MANKATO — A Faribault County resident in their early 70s was one of 40 Minnesota residents who died from COVID-19 reported Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The nine-county region had 40 new coronavirus cases Sunday, with 11 in Blue Earth County, eight in Brown County and seven in Le Sueur County.
Sibley County had five new cases, followed by four in Nicollet County, two each in Martin and Watonwan counties and one in Waseca County. Faribault County had no new cases of the virus Sunday.
Statewide, case totals grew by 1,364, bringing Minnesota's total count to 446,380. Of those, 427,468 have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Over the past week, Minnesota has been averaging about 1,421 new cases each day. That's down from 2,307 one week ago — and it's the lowest that number has been since Oct. 15.
At the same time, the average number of new COVID-related hospital admissions has been ticking upward the past few days, to about 86 a day. Despite the recent rise, that number is still lower than a week ago.
About 517,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been shipped to Minnesota so far, including the federal program for long-term care facility vaccinations, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard website; nearly 185,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose so far.
State health officials said Sunday that 35,800 people in Minnesota have received both doses. The state was expecting more vaccine doses promised by the federal government, when federal officials revealed that vaccine reserves were gone.
“Where did they go? Who's going to be prosecuted for this?” Walz asked aloud as he spoke to reporters on Friday. “What are the states to do when they've been lied to and made all their plans around this?”
In Minnesota and across the country, COVID-19 has hit communities of color disproportionately hard in both cases and deaths. That’s been especially true for Minnesotans of Hispanic descent for much of the pandemic.
Even as new case counts ease from their late November, early December peaks, the data shows people of color continue to be hit hardest.
Distrust of the government, together with deeply rooted health and economic disparities, have hampered efforts to boost testing among communities of color, officials say, especially among unauthorized immigrants who fear their personal information may be used to deport them.
Similar trends have been seen among Minnesota’s Indigenous residents. Counts among Indigenous people jumped in October relative to population.
