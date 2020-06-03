MANKATO — The Minnesota Future Farmers of America Association chartered five new chapters, including two in Mankato and Janesville-Waldorf-Pendleton school districts.
To qualify for membership, chapters must be approved by the Minnesota Department of Education, have a member roster, pay dues and develop a series of governance boards.
The Minnesota FFA recognized the new chapters during an online ceremony May 20.
The Free Press
