MANKATO — The Minnesota Future Farmers of America Association chartered five new chapters, including two in Mankato and Janesville-Waldorf-Pendleton school districts.

To qualify for membership, chapters must be approved by the Minnesota Department of Education, have a member roster, pay dues and develop a series of governance boards.

The Minnesota FFA recognized the new chapters during an online ceremony May 20.

The Free Press

