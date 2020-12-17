NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato business was severely damaged following a fire that engulfed the building just before noon Thursday.
Flames and heavy plumes of smoke wafted out of the repair bays at the Midwest Auto Pros building as firefighters fought the blaze. A worker said a vehicle caught fire during welding, and he and a co-worker managed to escape.
North Mankato Fire Chief Dan Giefer said they got a call about 11:36 a.m. about a structure fire at 1129 Cross St.
“Upon arrival we found several vehicles on fire inside the structure and a heavy fire,” Giefer said. “We were on scene for several hours just ensuring everything was out and the building was cooled down.”
No information was available Thursday afternoon about the extent of damages.
Giefer said the North Mankato Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.
