MANKATO — Tony Effenberger still remembers the first time he got the chance to ride in a small plane as if it were yesterday.
“My dad was a pilot, and my uncle was a pilot, so I got my first airplane ride when I was about five years old at my grandma’s hayfield over in Wisconsin,” he said. “I can still remember it pretty vividly, the excitement of getting off the ground and seeing the world from above.”
That experience led to a lifetime interest in aviation and now as an adult, he regularly flies his own plane from Mankato up to northern Minnesota for the day or overnight, and more recently, to an airshow in Oshkosh, Wisc., the headquarters of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
That’s why the Mankato Regional airport was buzzing with activity Sunday morning, as over 70 pilots flew in from within a 100-mile radius for the local EAA chapter’s fly-in breakfast. Effenberger said one pilot even came from as far as Omaha.
The gathering and fundraiser, which drew about 1,200 people, will provide scholarships for youth aviation camps, as well as tuition for young adults interested in aviation degrees.
Effenberger, who serves as president for the local EAA Chapter 642, said the breakfast has been taking place once a year on the second Sunday of August for over 40 years to help usher in the next generation of pilots.
The City of Mankato, and several businesses, including North Star Aviation, A&H Hermel Vending and Food Services, and Skinny Sticks’ Maple Syrup are also longtime supporters.
“We sponsor scholarships to people going into aviation at MSU, or if they’re going into a technical program for mechanics,” Effenberger said.
One recipient of those scholarships was Jonathan Guentzel, vice president of the local EAA chapter, who runs a sixth-generation family farm near Mankato. Along with earning a scholarship while working towards his pilot’s license in high school, the chance to ride along with a licensed pilot as a kid through the Young Eagles program helped fuel a lifetime interest in aviation.
“I really like the Young Eagles events where we take young people up flying for free and they get the bug,” Guentzel said. “It’s fun to see the different reactions; some kids are ready to grab the controls and fly right along with you, some are a little timid, but those Young Eagle flights do have an impact.
The fly-in breakfast also provides scholarships for kids to attend the Minnesota Aviation Career Education Camp, and the EAA air academy in Oshkosh. Beneficiaries come from throughout south-central Minnesota.
“We’ve had many kids that have continued flying after going to a camp where we sponsored part of their tuition,” Guentzel said.
Travis Senft flew he and his dad, Jim Senft to the Mankato Regional Airport from Burlington, Wisc., a three-hour flight that would take twice as long if they had been driving. The fly-in breakfast was a pleasant surprise; the two were mainly in town to look at Minnesota State University’s aviation program.
“We’re actually coming in to check out the flight school at MSU,” Travis Senft said. “I’ve been flying with my dad since I was little.”
Visitors to the event had the chance to check out and meet the pilots of some of the planes they flew in firsthand, including Don Ferry, who opened the cockpit door to reveal the inner workings of his plane, which he flew in from Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.
He’s been to the fly-in breakfast a few times before and said it’s fun to talk shop and meet other pilots and aviation enthusiasts. As with Effenberger, Ferry’s dad was also a pilot who took him out on his first flight as a kid.
“I grew up old school where you had paper maps and books,” he said. “They have all the airports, so you know the runway layouts. But now, you have apps that have the same thing online and tell you what your course is and where you should be flying.”
Dave Hanus, a former airline mechanic and retired commercial airline pilot, said the event is popular among pilots and aviation enthusiasts in the region. He flew in from Mound with his family in a 1983 Cessna 182RG, which had been previously owned by the FBI before going on the civilian market.
“We’ve been here many times over the years with different aircraft,” he said. “Regionally, this is a well-known fly-in.”
Paul Butzner, a member of EAA Chapter 642 for over 40 years, said living near the airport as a kid and watching the incoming and outgoing planes led to a lifelong passion for aviation.
He still owns the first plane he bought, a 1956 G Bonanza, which can go about 170 miles per hour. It was one of dozens of planes on display for people to see Sunday.
He said some people who haven’t flown are surprised to learn that flying a small plane is a physically strenuous activity, but the feeling of flying a plane can’t be matched. He’s devoted his time to sharing that passion with youth.
“When you fly an airplane and take off at sea level, you go to 10,000 feet and it’s half of the pressure,” he said “I’ve been all over the United States with it. When you get to see the world from a different perspective, it’s a whole different ball game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.