MANKATO — The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the nature of employment significantly – especially for people like Kelly Simmons – whose work as a customer relations manager for Adara Home Health in Mankato meant interacting with people in-person across southern Minnesota every day.
“I am in sales and marketing, so I was spending a lot of my time going to assisted livings, nursing homes and clinics and just out and about,” Simmons said. “But of course, when COVID hit, I couldn’t do that anymore. So, every aspect of my job in connecting with people had to go remote, and had to go to emails, Zoom conferences and social media marketing. We essentially had to reinvent our daily schedule.”
Those massive adjustments and changes have extended to other positions within the company as well, especially for nurses, who have had to navigate different COVID protocols for the variety of facilities and homes they visit to provide health care services to clients.
“Way more had to go into their planning to keep people safe and to set up those appointments,” Simmons said. “Everyone had different rules about their PPE, when they could come and how that would work, so they had to be so flexible.”
Before the pandemic, it was routine for Simmons to travel throughout the region to places like Albert Lea, Le Sueur and Fairmont. But since the pandemic took hold, her job has gone from a great deal of travel to mostly working from home.
“There weren’t many miles put on my car, where before they racked up pretty quickly,” she said. “For me, it still does not seem appropriate to go in (to the office) as much as we used to. Right now, it feels like it’s a combination of making some of those visits, but not anywhere near the degree in which we were doing that prior.”
While occasional in-person meetings have picked up since the vaccine rollouts, she expects that many employees, including herself, will work from home for some time to come. Plus, it certainly has its benefits.
“I’ve worked from home for a long time, and I love it,” she said. “You have to be more disciplined – it’s not for everybody. People appreciate the flexibility and being able to manage their own schedule in a different way. We just got the opportunity to show that people are more capable of doing that than we thought, because we grew over the pandemic.”
Katie Straub, general manager for Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar in St. Peter, said while the lifting of mask mandates has drawn back their customers to pre-pandemic levels, finding qualified employees has been a constant struggle.
“Kitchen help is very hard to come by,” Straub said. “Right now, we’re looking to fill at least three or four positions.”
It’s a problem facing restaurants not just locally, but regionally, statewide, and nationally.
“The job has changed because we are having issues retaining and getting new employees,” said John Mayer, owner of Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter.
Due to a shortage of staff, the popular restaurant has had to cut back on serving breakfast and lunch. Mayer said they’ve since brought back weekend breakfasts, but the labor that goes into making made-from-scratch meals has made it difficult to compete with chain restaurants that prioritize quick service and efficiency.
“The industry – the Perkins and the Applebee’s and the Chili’s – have all taught us that when you sit down there’s a certain sequence that happens in this timeframe, and if it doesn’t happen in that time frame, there’s something wrong. That really hurts mom-and-pop joints like mine because we pride ourselves in cooking our food from scratch as much as possible, and sometimes that takes a little while because we’re actually cooking it.”
Mayer said the lifting of mask mandates earlier this year has made the job somewhat easier for his employees, but when wearing masks was required by law, some of his servers quit over being in the difficult spot of trying to enforce those rules with customers who were less than cooperative.
“It’s easier only because it’s not mandated,” he said. “Once you have to wear it, that’s when everything starts. We were losing servers because they were getting tired of getting beat up by people when they were just trying to do their job.”
Mayer said despite all the challenges, the one positive is that it’s brought his long-term, committed employees closer together. He said those employees are like family, who lift each other up when a colleague is having a tough day.
“We help each other get through the day,” he said. “Some people will get grumpy because it’s just hard. But if you show up with a frown, people will help you put a smile back on your face.”
For Simmons, some of those changes have also strengthened connections with customers and potential clients.
“We did improve our relationships, despite the fact that we couldn’t see them face-to-face, just because communication and quality of service became that much more important.”
