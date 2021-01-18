St. Peter High School social studies teacher Kyle Hilding sees plenty of connections between the civil rights movement of the 1960s and today. After his students watch Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech given from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Hilding poses a question.
“When we watch that, we think about whether the dream has begun,” Hilding said. “The question is, have things improved since Martin Luther King gave his “I Have a Dream Speech?’”
While student answers inevitably vary, it’s a great conversation starter about the impact of King’s legacy on current times.
“Especially last summer with the Black Lives Matter movement” Hilding said. “There were lots of protests and marches related to the same issue that was going on in the 1960s.”
One parallel between then and now, he said, is that the civil rights movement was and continues to be often viewed through a political rather than a human rights lens.
“To be a part of the civil rights movement in the 1960s was seen as political,” Hilding said. “Today as well, being a part of the Black Lives Matter movement is considered a political stance rather than an objective push for human rights for everybody. It’s been politicized.”
Matt Moore, a social studies teacher at Mankato West High School, kickstarts his lesson to commemorate the national holiday with one of King’s earlier speeches — and it happened right here in what was then Mankato High School in 1961.
Moore has been incorporating King’s “Facing the Challenge of a New Age” speech as required reading after Minnesota State University archivist Daardi Sizemore Mixon helped to convert the audio and text of the speech, along with links to local news articles written about King’s visit to Mankato.
“It gives you the chills, the fact that he actually spoke in Mankato,” Sizemore Mixon said.
Like Moore and Hilding, she said King’s speech here has a timelessness that resonates with current events just as much as in 1961.
“Some of the things he was saying, he could be saying about today or what happened last year,” she said. “We can still learn a lot from what he spoke about.”
King’s speech in Mankato contains snippets that the civil rights leader would later use at his iconic 1963 speech in Washington, D.C., in front of a crowd of 250,000 people. Moore asks his students to pick out their favorite quotes to discuss and find connections between the present. Students usually pick out some of lines that have stood out to Moore over the years that seem to speak to the events of today.
“He’s got a line where he says, ‘We will have to repent in this generation not merely for the loud vitriolic words of the bad people, but for the appalling silence of the good people,’” Moore said. “You can always find examples of that in the modern world of leaders in power who maybe should be taking a stronger stance.”
West High School senior Indya Campbell, who took Moore’s advanced placement U.S. history class last year, said none of her classmates knew that King spoke at their high school’s auditorium.
“From then on I’ve wanted to do something to make sure that all students and the community could be made aware of that,” she said.
Campbell was struck by the absence of any marker at the high school commemorating King’s speech here and recruited other students to create a mural of King at the entrance to the school auditorium where he spoke. They started the mural last week and expect to unveil it with a ceremony sometime during Black History Month in February.
The mural depicts two quotes from King’s Mankato speech: “We must rise above the narrow confines of our individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity” and “The time is always right to do right.”
“We all decided that these quotes were really relevant to today’s society as well,” said Mankato West senior Elli Kim, one of the mural’s artists. “These were the ones we wanted to really emphasize to students — this message of equality and trying to do what’s right.”
At Loyola Catholic School, middle school social studies teacher Chrissy Karst encourages her students to look at different forms of protest beyond just marches, from the yearlong Montgomery Bus Boycott that began in 1955 — which propelled King’s role as a national civil rights leader — to boycotts today.
“We talked about what a boycott looks like, and they recognized some current events that dealt with boycotting,” Karst said. “The students talked about why that was a form of protest because they tied it back to how it impacts the business and the amount of money they’re going to make.”
One of Karst’s students, who had traveled to France, brought up a train boycott intended to advocate for workers rights’ she witnessed there. That led the class to discuss the 2019 boycott of the dairy drink Fairlife after videos of animal cruelty surfaced at one of the company’s largest dairy suppliers in Indiana. That boycott led grocers across the country to pull the product from their shelves.
Karst’s favorite King quotes come from his “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” where he writes that the oppressor never gives the oppressed freedom without a struggle, and that we won’t remember the words of our enemy as much as the silence of our friends.
“My interpretation of that really changed over the last six months,” Karst said. “If you want change, you can’t just wait for it to happen, you have to take action — whether that’s racial equality, environmental issues or whatever your passion is.”
If his students learn one thing, Hilding hopes they understand that King’s legacy and other historical impacts on society are not a relic of the past but manifests today and into the future.
“I hope that students can see that history is extremely relevant to what’s going on and could maybe even explain it better than the sound bites they hear in the news, but really diving into the history to see these social patterns that tie all these stories together.”
