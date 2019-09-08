JANESVILLE — Two men and two women were injured following a crash on the east end of Janesville shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported a 1999 Ford Pickup driven by Justin Louis Milbrett, 31, of Janesville was southbound on Country Road 68 after stopping at a stop sign before crossing the intersection of Highway 14, colliding with a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Linda Block, 56, of Homestead, Iowa.
Linda Block, along with passengers Lee Block, 58, of Homestead, Iowa, Harvey Schwarting, 78 and Jean Schwarting, 72, both of Williamsburg, Iowa, were treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for non-life threatening injuries.
Harvey and Jean Schwarting were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.
