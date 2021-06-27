MANKATO — Four out of nine counties in south-central Minnesota reported additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County had two new cases, followed by one each in Faribault and Nicollet counties.
Brown, Le Sueur, Martin, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties had no new cases of the virus Sunday.
Statewide, the MDH reported an additional 101 cases of the virus - including four deaths on Sunday.
Minnesota’s most recent COVID-19 data continues to paint a picture of a receding pandemic. New and active cases and hospital admissions are trending at or near their April 2020 lows.
The one frustration at this point? The vaccination pace remains at a crawl.
As of Saturday’s update the state was averaging fewer than 10,000 COVID vaccinations a day over the past week — the lowest level seen since the earliest weeks of the vaccination effort. It will be mid-August before the state reaches its goal of getting at least one shot into 70 percent of residents 16 and older. Wide gaps remain between age groups and regions.
More than 2.9 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose. More than 2.7 million are completely vaccinated. That’s about 63 percent completely vaccinated and 66.7 percent with at least one shot, including 90 percent of people 65 and older.
Public health officials are keeping watch now for upticks in cases as the state nears one month since Minnesota ended all statewide COVID-19 capacity limits on bars, restaurants and other public gathering spaces.
If the end of those restrictions generated more viral spread, it should start showing up in the data early next week. So far, though, there’s no evidence to suggest that will happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.