HENDERSON — Henderson area residents and those who use the roads through the Sibley County community are having a chance to say just how much they are affected by frequent road closings due to flooding.
County Commissioner Bobbie Harder, who represents the Henderson area, said she and others worked to send out a survey to get a better handle on how widespread and deep those impacts are.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation did a study a couple of years ago, focusing on Henderson residents, that estimated that each time Highways 19, 93 and County Road 6 are all closed from flooding, there is an $87,000 impact.
“Talking to residents around the county and townships, I believe the impacts are farther reaching than the study did a couple years ago found,” she said.
The online survey, being promoted on social media, asks employers how many workers are impacted when roads flood, how many additional miles must be driven by residents and employees during floods and the financial impact from closures. There is also space, in 100 words or fewer, for people to describe how closures affect a business or family.
Henderson Mayor Paul Menne said the survey will help gather information to help make the case for state funding for improved roads.
“Our goal is to get flood mitigation funded and built. The important thing we can do is give decision-makers the best information available.”
And Menne said the $87,000 per flood impact found by MnDOT in 2017 has likely grown as flooding last longer.
“The frequency and duration are increasing and lengthening.”
The MnDOT study looked at rebuilding Highway 93 and or Highway 19, with the 93 project showing the highest cost-benefit ratio. The benefit analysis takes into account factors such as how much it costs to repair each road after floods, as well as other things.
Just more than 3 miles of Highway 93 would be raised 8 feet and a bridge over Rush River replaced, for an estimated cost of $15 million in 2017 dollars.
For Highway 19, just over 4 miles would be elevated 8 feet and a bridge over High Island Creek replaced, at a cost of just under $16 million. Both projects would require buying more right-of-way.
Menne said he’s cautiously optimistic funding will come to upgrade one or both of the state highways. “Our local representatives in the Senate and House have been supportive, and they’ve talked to the governor and he’s supportive. We’re in ongoing discussions with the governor’s staff and the House and Senate and MnDOT.”
Harder said that as a commissioner she’s focused on improving County Road 6, which goes north of the city and is also routinely flooded.
“The goal has always been if we can find funding for County 6 and MnDOT can work on 93, that would help the whole region. Not just Henderson, but everyone in the county and surrounding counties who use those roads.”
But she said fixing County 6 will also take significant state help. The cost of elevating the road 6-8 feet and doing other work is estimated to cost $18.5 million. So far upgrading the road is not in the county’s highway plans.
“We’re a small county with a smaller population and tax base. If the county concentrated just on 6, virtually no other road in the county would be touched for years, which is unfair.”
