MANKATO — The high temperature of 2 degrees on Saturday may have led a lot of people to think twice about venturing outside, but that didn’t stop Jamie and Paul Schafer from checking in on the status of the waterfall at Minneopa State Park.
The North Mankato couple have varying ideas for how cold is too cold. Jamie Schafer said her husband will venture outside to spend time in the great outdoors even when it's double digits below zero, but for her, anything below zero is off the table.
“He’s actually gotten me to do this stuff over the years since we got married,” she said. “I can take it for so long, but if it’s below zero, I won’t come out here and run around. He would, but I’m not going to.”
Paul Schafer said they try to get out of the house as much as they can, and he won’t let the frigid weather get in the way. He said the Minnesota River valley is mild in comparison to the extreme wind chills common along the flat plains of western Minnesota, where he grew up.
“It keeps you sane, and it doesn’t bother me,” he said. “I’ve learned to dress for it. I just enjoy being outside, so I’m going to come out regardless of the weather.”
While the popular sledding hill a few miles away at Sibley Park was entirely void of people, the short walk to the Minneopa Creek waterfall from the parking lot at the state park convinced a steady stream of visitors to venture out for at least a few minutes, including one couple from Florida visiting family.
“It’s (tolerable) for a short time,” Dream Roma said. “After you’re out here for a while, it’s a bit unnerving, but we’re heading back to Tampa and wanted to see the buffalo and waterfall before we left.”
Making periodic visits to their warm car made the freezing temperatures a bit easier to endure for the couple, who were experiencing a Minnesota winter for the first time.
“We’ll go inside the car and warm up for a little bit and then try again,” said Jade Almazan, also of Tampa.
Byron Menke took a road trip from the St. Cloud area to photograph the falls, which were frozen solid. He said the cold temperatures don’t faze him a bit. Plus, he had the whole park to himself before the next vehicle arrived.
“You just dress for it,” Menke said. “And it’s usually quiet on days like this.”
The single-digit and below-zero temperatures won’t be going away anytime soon, said Mike Griesinger, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. While temperatures like this aren’t unusual for early February, the duration of this particular cold snap is, especially following what were unusually mild temperatures last month.
“It’s the first time Mankato has been below zero since Christmas Day,” Griesinger said. “We’re making up for the mildness of January. What’s odd about this one is just the staying power of it. It’s going to be eight or nine days straight.”
With a forecast of subzero temperatures at night and single-digit highs for the foreseeable future, Mount Kato General Manager John Nelson decided to prioritize the safety of his employees by opening later in the morning and closing earlier in the evening at least through Tuesday.
“Lack of business in the morning is part of it, but more just wanting things to warm up for employees that have to stand outside as lift operators and ski patrol,” Nelson said.
Brooklyn Schuett, a college student from Worthington, thought twice about skiing Saturday after looking at the weather forecast. But ultimately, she and her friends decided to go for it anyway.
“I’m not that cold,” said Schuett, as she and her friends took a break from skiing.
Jim Sop, of Mankato, and his 8-year-old great-grandson Holden Miller came prepared — bundled head to toe for an afternoon at the ski hill. Neither seemed particularly fazed by the biting wind chill of 15 degrees below zero Saturday.
“If you’re bundled up like this without any skin showing, it’s just fine,” Sop said. “We’ve been out here for three hours. We took a little break for hot chocolate and that’s about it.”
Nelson said Mount Kato is offering ski passes at half price Sunday to encourage people to come out despite the cold weather.
“We fully expected it to be slower," he said, "(it's) just to see if we can get people that are price conscious to come out and are not too concerned about cold temperatures if they dress properly.”
Paul Beinke, owner of Walt’s Bait and Tackle in North Mankato, said the bitter cold tends to keep fishermen off the lakes. Even the fish are less active in exceptionally cold weather.
“The fish typically get sluggish, just like us,” Beinke said. “They feel the barometric pressure, get slower and aren’t as aggressive, so you need to be a little bit more patient when you’re fishing.”
Sunday is expected to be the coldest day this week, with daytime highs below zero. Nelson said those highs will climb to a couple of degrees above zero Monday through Thursday before dropping again next weekend.
“We’ll have one last good kick of cold air Friday and Saturday, with highs below zero,” Nelson said. “By next Sunday and into Presidents Day, we’ll finally start to come out of the worst of it.”
