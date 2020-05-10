MANKATO — Rev. Janice Hope Gorman of Hope Interfaith Center knew this Mother’s Day would be unusual without the gatherings, so she decided to focus her sermon on the women who have not only weathered storms during difficult times but faced them head on.
“It’s to help and honor women who have gone through adversities, cleared the path with tenacity and persistence as they continue to walk through it,” Gorman said.
Some of those women included in her online sermon were Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and girls’ education advocate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot and nearly killed by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan eight years ago. She would later become the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient at age 17.
“I picked those women because of their values, qualities and their attributes,” Gorman said. “We have those same qualities and attributes that are called for in this time. Take a look at the nurses, the child care workers and the strong women officers who show up every day — they are not just weathering the storm, they are becoming the storm.”
Gorman and her staff planted a memorial tree Saturday at the Mankato worship center along Pohl Road to honor the women who paved the way before them. While Mother’s Day was celebrated from a distance for many because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Gorman said it’s still an opportunity to honor not just mothers but all women.
“You don’t need to have a child,” Gorman said. “These women are mothering the world.”
She wasn’t the only one who honored mothers with a unique twist this year. New Perspective Senior Living Center usually holds a Mother’s Day concert in its dining room. But with social distancing rules in place, music therapist Kirsten Lakeman performed outside in the parking lot Friday while residents watched from nearby or their balconies.
“Obviously we’re doing things a little different this year,” said Nicole Hendley, sales director at the Mankato senior living facility.
At Christ the King Lutheran Church in Mankato, staff put together 50 Mother’s Day kits made up of a Mason jar with soil, marigold seeds and craft-making supplies for children to assemble for their mothers.
“We miss our kids since we haven’t been able to gather together,” said church employee Ingrid Winkler. “With the kids not being in school, they’re not able to make anything for their moms to take home. We thought this is something that the kids can do to surprise their moms.”
The holiday is also crucial for a number of local businesses. Olives delivered Mother's Day meals to customers Saturday, and flower shops and flower deliveries skyrocketed.
“We’re doing wonderful, but we ran out of flowers,” said Judy Jobe, who co-owns Becky’s Floral in Mankato with her daughter, Robin Guhlke. “It’s been busier for us this year than it has been for the last couple of years.”
Customers told Jobe it’s an especially important gesture in a time where gathering in person just isn’t feasible for many people. Keeping up with demand was probably the largest obstacle.
The flower shortage is widespread, said Deb Newman, owner of Hilltop Florist in Mankato. She said they completely ran out of flowers Saturday but luckily were able to get more in for Sunday.
“We were at capacity for delivering Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which has been wonderful because with funerals changing in how people gather, to weddings being postponed to graduations and proms, April and May tend to be a florist’s busy time,” Newman said. “Clearly with COVID we have seen the impacts of that just like all other small businesses.”
Jeanie Hinton, owner of Flowers by Jeanie in Mankato, said this Mother’s Day was record-breaking in terms of sales. Saturday morning began at a steady pace, but by 1 p.m. the phones were ringing nonstop.
“It was like all of the faucets were turned on,” Hinton said.
One of her employees thought the boost in business was related to the stimulus checks, but Hinton things it comes down to Minnesotans’ reputation for giving during hard times.
“It’s not just for Mother’s Day,” Hinton said. “It’s ‘Hope you’re having a great day’ and ‘Thinking of you.’ I think it’s our good old Minnesota Nice kindness, let’s do something nice for somebody.
For Gorman the holiday has and continues to be a message of love and hope, despite the unique challenges this year.
“I tell people no matter how frustrating, confusing or scary this crisis is, fear doesn’t have to have the final say,” she said. “Love can and will have the final say.”
