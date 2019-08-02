MANKATO — An East High School alumnus, worried about the $110,000 in school lunch debt owed by families in Mankato Area Public Schools, has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs.
“As a community, I feel like this is something we can do,” said Aaron Devlaeminck of North Mankato. “We’ve got a lot of people in town, and couple of dollars goes a long way.”
As a kid, DeVlaeminck qualified for the free and reduced lunch program and was spurred to action by hearing a National Public Radio report of a Pennsylvania school district that threatened 40 families with sending their kids to foster care if they didn’t pay overdue lunch bills.
“Your child has been sent to school every day without money and without a breakfast and/or lunch,” said the letter signed by Joseph Muth, director of federal programs for Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Valley West School District. “This is a failure to provide your child with proper nutrition and you can be sent to Dependency Court for neglecting your child’s right to food. If you are taken to Dependency court, the result may be your child being removed from your home and placed in foster care.”
Other media reports in the past have detailed school districts that gave a bare-bones lunch to students whose families had overdue lunch bills. DeVlaeminck called Mankato Area Public Schools to learn about the local policy and was happy to learn that no child is denied a meal or given a lower-cost substitute meal if their family is behind on their lunch payments.
The availability of a nutritious breakfast and lunch for kids “is extremely important to their health and learning in school,” DeVlaeminck said.
With as many as 10% of Minnesota families meeting the definition of “food insecure,” the meals are even more critical, he wrote on the GoFundMe page: “... In order to ensure that our district’s policy to feed our kids regardless of circumstances remains in place ... it is my hope that you will join me in donating ... .”
After a week, nine people have contributed $255.
The school district is not officially sponsoring or supporting DeVlaeminck’s effort.
“People can review that to make their own choices and decisions,” said Tom Sager, director of business services for Mankato Area Public Schools.
But the facts presented on the GoFundMe page are correct, Sager said. Over several years, the accumulated debts owed by families has reached $110,000. The number ebbs and flows as some families catch up on their school-lunch debt or fall further in the hole.
And it’s true that the district doesn’t turn away kids whose families haven’t paid up for their lunches or serve them a no-frills sandwich or other lesser meal.
Sager, however, doesn’t share DeVlaeminck’s concern that the district’s policy might become harsher in the future if the debt grows larger.
“We do not withhold any meals from any students and we don’t substitute meals either,” he said. “And we don’t plan on changing that practice at any time in the future.”
So if the school district is committed to continuing to provide lunches and breakfasts to all students, is there any point in making a donation? For the affected families, there would be. Sager said donations spurred by DeVlaeminck’s effort would be applied to paying off the debts of the families.
“Those particular individual families’ accounts would be wiped clean and start at zero,” he said. “For a family to learn that their debt was eliminated I imagine would be met with great gratitude and thanks.”
Sager said there’s no way to generalize why families can’t stay current on their lunchroom bills: “Each family is different and each family has different circumstances.”
In some cases, though, families fail to apply for the federal free and reduced-price school lunch program even when they would qualify.
A family of four can earn as much as $48,000 a year and still qualify for free and reduced-price school lunches. The income limits are lower for smaller families, higher for larger ones.
It’s important to remember that applying isn’t a one-time task.
“This is an application that needs to be completed by a family every year,” Sager said.
And it’s critical to complete it on time — as part of the registration process for students new to the district and by Oct. 1 for families with returning students. It’s critical to not procrastinate because any school lunches eaten before the application is submitted will be charged to the family’s account even if they qualify for the free or reduced-price program.
“It’s not a retroactive qualification,” he said. “So it’s really, really important for families to know that they have to qualify for this each year.”
DeVlaeminck, though, suspects most of the debt is owed by families who barely miss qualifying for the program but are still struggling financially: “It’s the kids in the families right above the line.”
