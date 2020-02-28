GIBBON — The Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School Board voted 4-2 Friday to close an intermediate school in Fairfax.
Supt. Lonnie Seifert said the district has been struggling with funding, and the closure was part of a three-year plan submitted to Minnesota Department of Education to get out of debt.
Friday’s special meeting followed a deadlock during the school board’s Monday meeting in Gibbon, with three members voting against the closure and three voting in support.
Seifert said the district spoke with state officials Tuesday, who told them if they didn’t close the Fairfax school, they would have to close one of the other two schools.
“The board knew the state was telling us, ‘if you’re going to keep this place open, you’re going to need to close another building,’” Seifert said.
Seifert said the school in Winthrop is the only building large enough to accommodate a combined middle and high school in the district. The remaining options were either closing the Fairfax school or an early elementary school serving grades pre-K-3 in Gibbon. The Gibbon closure failed to pass with a vote of 2-4.
“The biggest thing that I heard tonight was the fact that they would like to keep the youngest kids in the middle of the district instead of transporting them across the district,” Seifert said.
He added over 50% of the building in Gibbon was remodeled in 1998. The most recent addition to the Fairfax building occurred in 1975.
School board member Becky Vos voted against the Fairfax closure on Monday and again on Friday. Vos said she spoke publicly before the vote when she could see it was going to pass, stating she was still going to vote no, and supports the school and the district.
Kelsey Odegard, who voted against closing the Fairfax school Monday, voted in favor of the closure Friday.
Vos said the school, which serves 155 students from fourth through sixth grade, will remain open through the remainder of the school year. Next fall, the fourth- and fifth-graders will transfer to the elementary school in Gibbon. Sixth-graders will attend the secondary school in Winthrop.
Seifert said he expects the closure will save the district about $621,000 over the next three years.
