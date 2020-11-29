MANKATO — An 11-year-old girl from Le Sueur was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the north end of Mankato, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
David Elmer Ott, 68, of Madison Lake, was driving a westbound 2001 Dodge Ram on 227th Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. when he struck a northbound 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by San Juanita Flores Soria, 39, of Le Sueur, on Highway 22.
The unnamed injured girl, who was one of two passengers in the Soria's vehicle, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for non-life threatening injuries. The other passenger and the two drivers were uninjured. All four people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.