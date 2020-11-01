MANKATO — Heather Hering was living in Elysian last year as she prepared for the birth of her son, Mac, when a few days after his due date, she developed severe cramps and was rushed to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
On that sunny Sunday morning in October 2019, as she lay in a hospital bed, doctors discovered Mac’s heart rate was low and performed an emergency C-section.
Hering was able to hold Mac only briefly; after doctors cut the umbilical cord, his heart stopped. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Mac died seconds later. Hering’s sister, Kelsey Barchenger, of Waseca, said the cause of death was never fully determined.
Hering was one of 17 mothers who lost their children right before, during or shortly after birth at Mayo in Mankato in 2019. In 2018, that number was 11.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, about 350 babies die in the state every year. Blue Earth County's infant mortality rate of 6.4% is the third highest in Minnesota, surpassed only by Beltrami and Ramsey counties.
The losses leave their parents devastated and unsure of where to turn.
“In the first few months after losing Mac, I was feeling very lost and overwhelmed,” Hering said.
She began to seek out a therapist but couldn’t find anyone with specific experience working with grieving parents who lost their infant children right after their birth.
“I was worried about speaking with a therapist too soon and having to tell my story to someone who didn’t really understand,” Hering said.
Fortunately for Hering, the Mankato Clinic obstetrician she had been seeing prior to the C-section played a substantial role in her healing process for the months afterward. She trusted him and he had been with her throughout the entire pregnancy, so she continued to schedule routine telehealth appointments, which helped.
Then she got the bill.
“While I value therapy and understand the importance, it was very financially overwhelming to receive the bill for all the visits at once,” Hering said. “I have a very high deductible, so I had to get up to $2,500 before it was even covered at all.”
She confided in her sister about her predicament, and soon Barchenger started a conversation with her co-worker and fellow KEYC anchor, Lisa Crownie, of North Mankato.
The two began to formulate a plan to partner with an area mental health practitioner as part of the Mac Initiative, a grassroots effort aimed at helping grieving parents of infants connect with financial resources and mental health practitioners with experience working with that specific demographic.
The non-profit Sioux Trails Mental Health Center, with locations in North Mankato, New Ulm, St. Peter, Gaylord and St. James, proved to be an ideal fit. The partnership, which is expected to officially kick-off in early 2021, will be proactive in connecting newly grieving parents with specialized services, along with fundraising to cover the costs of therapy.
“The great thing about them is they have multiple locations, but they also have a lot of partners in the state,” Barchenger said. “It opens the door for opportunities years down the road where we could partner with other places across the state as well.”
Victoria Mueller, Treatment Director for Sioux Trails in New Ulm, said when parents go through a loss like that, there’s no clear path for what to do next. She said while parents spend nine-months preparing their home for a new child, no one prepares them for coming home to a fully stocked nursery without a child.
“Just getting through those days is probably almost unmanageable and then not knowing what to do about the sadness and everything that happens after that.” Mueller said. “That’s a big reason why we wanted to be part of it; just so people knew the resource was there and that there was help.”
Mueller said along with managing an account for donations to pay for mental health services, they plan to increase cooperation with OB/GYN doctors who are often the very first ones to help a parent grapple with the grief of losing a child.
“The plan we talked about was trying to get in touch with OB/GYNs in the area and making sure they knew if they had a patient that went through this that there are funds available,” Mueller said.
They also plan to share resources with those doctors to help parents navigate how to find a therapist that has a background and expertise in working with parents who specifically lost an infant at childbirth.
Barchenger and Crownie say they’ve also spoken with Sioux Trails staff about specifically training a couple of their own therapists to specialize in infant loss and the unique grief that comes with it.
“One of our goals with the Mac Initiative is not only to break down the financial barrier, but also to make sure the process is simple for parents so they don’t have to think about who to call for help,” Cownie said.
Hering, who recently moved to Edina from Elysian, said the Mac Initiative may be based in the Mankato-area, but it’s designed to help parents regardless of where they live. She hopes it will keep newly grieving parents from falling through the cracks, so they have someone to guide them through a tragedy they never expected.
“It will help a wide variety of families process and move forward with their grief; because right now there are resources, but they aren’t specialized resources,” Hering said. “When you’re at the hospital everything is so overwhelming so just to have one place to go will be really beneficial for families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.