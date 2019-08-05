By Dan Greenwood
For the past 15 years, civic and youth organizations like Boy Scouts of America have struggled to attract and retain membership. DeMolay International, a fraternal youth organization with chapters in Minnesota and the country, was no exception.
But in recent years there’s been a resurgence. Mankato used to have a chapter and Aaron Brendel, executive officer of the Minnesota DeMolay Foundation, is determined to bring it back.
“The brotherhood that these kids get coming together, learning about each other and growing, it gets them away from their screen time,” Brendel said. “They get some ability to be up on stage and do a skit in front of other people and get out of their shell.”
Nearby St. Peter has hosted the statewide annual gathering for over a decade.
This year’s conference, held last weekend at Gustavus College, drew 120 kids and young adults for a weekend of games, performances, electing new leaders and the induction of new members.
Brendel said the 100-year-old organization — founded in Kansas City in 1919 — challenges youth to get out of their comfort zone and try new things. Whether it’s team-building games, a talent show, obstacle courses or performing skits at Bjorling Recital Hall on the Gustavus campus, kids are encouraged to take confidence-building risks.
Highland games, bagpipes and kilts dominated this year’s Scottish theme, chosen by the outgoing state master counselor, one of four elected statewide positions held by youth members. Themes at past conclaves have ranged from Doctor Who to Greek Mythology.
Samual Burrows, of Coon Rapids, followed in his father’s footsteps and became a member five years ago as a middle school student. Elected and sworn-in Saturday to the highest statewide office for the organization, Burrows spoke to members at a banquet held that night, announcing his plans for next year’s conclave — which will be themed on the show Office Space. He said giving a public speech was nerve wracking, but that’s part of the process of building confidence.
“You go through obligations to better yourself, and helping each other be better for the upcoming year,” Burrows said.
The structure is similar to other fraternal organizations like Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. Kids join at 9 years old, where having fun is the sole priority. As they get older and more involved in steering the organization itself, civic engagements, volunteer work, voting and gaining responsibility in leadership rolls plays a larger role.
“I was elected to the office of state master councilor,” Burrows said. “Basically I help run and plan events and get kids excited for DeMolay the organization.”
Brendel said DeMolay is unique in that the youth members plan, organize and lead activities throughout the year. Adults often take on more of a support role.
“We have what we call DeMolay University, which is a two-day leadership training,” Brendel said. “That is completely planned, organized and executed by the youth. The instructors teaching the classes are all youth, the staff that plan the event are all youth.”
Public speaking and community building play a large role in youth development, and it’s common to invite guest members from out-of-state who share insights on their own character development.
Brendel said civic organizations were popular back when DeMolay was founded 100 years ago, and while membership to these groups is lower today, in the past few years they’ve grown by 30 percent.
“This weekend, eight new members put over our net gain for next year,” Brendel said. “We’re happy we’ve had growth for four years in a row now. We continue to get bigger and bigger each year and there’s no end in sight.”
