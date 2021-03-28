When Gwen Westerman began making her own clothes as a teenager after learning how to sew, she would save the leftover fabric for her grandmother, a quilt maker.
“I never thought of it as an art form,” said Westerman, a professor in the English department at Minnesota State University. “My grandmother would never have called herself an artist, because in our family, quilts were meant to be used.”
But Westerman’s exhibit at the Hillstrom Museum of Art at Gustavus Adolphus College, “From these Hands: Fiber Art and Poetry by Gwen Westerman,” demonstrates just that.
Museum Director Donald Myers became acquainted with Westerman’s work while organizing an exhibition in 2012 to commemorate the mass execution of 38 Dakota people in Mankato in 1862. Westerman was co-curator for that exhibit, and one of her works from then is also featured in the current exhibit.
When visitors enter the gallery, they immediately see Westerman’s poem on the wall titled “38,” and to the left are several cloth panels depicting the spirits of the 38 Dakota executed by U.S. government.
“When we put this show together, we wanted to be strategic about where the poems are because we’re treating them almost like objects,” Myers said. “I thought about having ‘38’ around the corner with that work but thought it was nice to separate them, because when you walk in here, you’ll see what the show is about and it’s really the Dakota culture.”
The exhibit features Westerman’s poems, which coincide with her quilts on display, that tell the stories of the Dakota through both abstract patterns and concrete images such as bison, landscapes and wind turbines.
“Some of the works are more explicit with representative imagery versus more abstract things,” Myers said. “There are two different modes of telling the story.”
Westerman said her view of quilting as an art form developed after she made her first quilt for a friend in 2000 and traveled to the annual Northern Plains Indian Art Market in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The market, which attracts Native American artisans from throughout the northern Great Plains, featured everything from painting and sculpture to jewelry, leatherwork and quilts.
“I looked at the quilts that were there and thought, ‘I can do this,’ so I came back a couple years later with a quilt,” she said. “That’s when it became art for me.”
When she returned again the following year and entered another quilt featuring an eight-pointed star, a pattern often used by Native American people to tell traditional stories, she won first place.
“The idea of telling stories through art really appealed to me,” Westerman said. “It tells a story the way a painting tells a story. I use our history and tell our creation stories and our star stories because we (Dakota) are star people.”
The star represents the creation story for the Dakota people and is featured in several of the quilts in the exhibit.
“Our origin story is that our spirits come along the Milky Way to Earth and we are born,” Westerman said. “When we die, our spirit goes back along the Milky Way to the Creator.”
Another work of art in the exhibit, which was also on display at the Minneapolis Institute of Art a few years ago, features horses running through the ice and snow under a starlit night.
“I wanted them to represent the colors of the four directions: black, red, yellow and white,” she said. “As I was working on it, I didn’t know where they were going, but I knew it was important that they get to where they were going.”
While she was in process of making the quilt, one of her relatives from the Crow Creek Reservation in South Dakota shared a story about horses bringing the people across the border from Canada back through the prairie, trying to get home to Crow Creek.
“It was a difficult journey, and the legs and hooves of the horses were bleeding because they were running against the ice, but they never quit and got people back to Crow Creek safely,” Westerman said. “Then I knew where they were going.”
Along with fiber art, Westerman said that writing came easily from a young age, and she wrote stories and poetry throughout high school. Her English teachers encouraged her to major in journalism or English, but she initially opted for a chemistry degree.
But during her senior year, she changed her major to English, later earning an Master of Arts in technical communication before completing a Ph.D. in English at the University of Kansas.
“I think that’s one of the things that helps my poetry, the preciseness of language required for technical communication, writing for different audiences and different purposes,” she said. “Sometimes, the poetry comes first, and I’ll create an image to go with it. Sometimes I have an image that I’ve created and then I’ll write the poetry.”
Other times, the poetry stands alone, as with her first collection of published poems by Michigan State University Press in 2013. The collection opens with the last time Westerman saw her grandmother in 2002, who from a hospital bed, told her, “Don’t forget me.”
Earlier that year, Westerman sent her mother and grandmother a letter asking each of them to trace their hands on a piece of paper. Both died that year, but their legacy lives on in Westerman’s work, including in the current exhibit, which features a quilt her grandmother made. Another features hand tracings representing four generations of her family.
“It’s called ‘Tree of Life,’” Westerman said. “My grandmother’s hand is in the soil as the roots. My mother’s hand comes from hers as the trunk, with mine coming up the trunk and my daughter’s hands as the branches at the top. There are veins stitched from the soil up to the top to show that connection of life.”
Westerman hopes visitors understand that fiber art is as much a palette for storytelling as canvas and paint.
“We can tell stories that are cultural, that are historical in this medium as effectively as video, painting and sculpture,” she said. “There are people who have looked at my work and cried for the stories that they tell.”
Due to COVID-19, visitors are required to make an appointment to visit the gallery by contacting the museum at hillstrom@gustavus.edu. Westerman’s exhibit is on display through April 18.
