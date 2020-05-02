ST. PETER — Rather than looking forward to their graduation ceremony after four years at Gustavus Adolphus College, seniors are among the students making a quick dash into residences on campus to pack up their belongings.
"Probably the hardest thing is not knowing when we're going to be able to walk across the stage and get our cap and gown," said Greta Dupslaff, who with her dad and boyfriend was moving her stuff off campus Saturday.
Abbie Biegner had her parents on hand to help her move.
"It's a sad realization that we won't be having the graduation ceremony this year. I know the college is working on giving us something at some point, though," Biegner said.
"My family is going to try to celebrate and have something on the front porch or something. I think when we do return to campus, it will be a nice closure and we can see everyone. I think it will be very valuable."
Anthony Bettendorf, director of Residential Life, said the rolling move-out of students started April 20 and will run through the end of May. About 2,000 students live on campus.
"We're trying to let them move out and keep them safe and choose when they want to come to campus."
Every day a limited number of students and up to two helpers are being allowed into residence halls and on-campus apartments to get items they didn't have time to take when the pandemic extended spring break and then forced all classes online for the rest of the year.
Biegner, an elementary education major, said not having a chance to return to campus to say goodbye to friends and professors was a shock. She said the extended learning has gone well, but it isn't the same.
"It's a new transition to online. That physical connection with the community and professors is gone. That in-person connection is missed."
She was fortunate to have finished her student teaching and some big senior projects in the fall semester, so she only has some general assignment classes to finish now.
"It's nice because I can do my work whenever. I don't have classes I have to meet for at a specific time. They've been very accommodating."
Dupslaff, who has a double major in geography and Latin America and Caribbean studies, said she hasn't been able to do any video classes with her whole class involved, partly due to simple logistics.
"I have a friend in Alaska, so she's three hours behind us, so it'd be pretty hard for her to come to (online) class at 8 in the morning here."
Instead professors and students have been communicating individually or in small groups via video conferences, emails and other methods.
"It's been different getting used to a new normal. Having to end my Gustavus career this way is just weird," Dupslaff said.
She's working on finishing up two big senior projects. "I was going to attend different conferences and present projects on all the hard work I've done. Now I'm going to give a video presentation. We had a lot of things to look forward to as seniors that we're not going to be able to do."
Both students also are looking for jobs.
Biegner has applications with some school districts and has done some interviews via telephone or via video with Google Hangouts.
Dupslaff is looking to go into GIS work or perhaps something in the nonprofit sector.
"I had some interviews, but then they said they're suspending their hiring process. It's May and things are crumbling, so it's hard."
Biegner is living with her parents in Alexandria.
"It's been nice being with my family. My family got a new puppy, so that's been kind of a high point."
She and Dupslaff said even though they're separated from their classmates and friends, they've used social media to stay in touch with them.
"Staying close through social media has been really important," Biegner said.
Dupslaff said she's grateful Gustavus helped foster a closeness over the years and give her the tools to go through tough times like these.
"I miss the community, but it's still there in a different way. What I learned at Gustavus is you're not in anything alone. They're with you, just in a different way."
She said one of her favorite things is what she and friends call the dinner club. "On Wednesdays we go on Zoom and catch up on things. We used to do it in person, and now we do it from our homes."
Dupslaff is from Harris, north of the Twin Cities, but is living in Fargo.
Organized move-out
Bettendorf said students could sign up on an online calendar to pick the open day they want to come to campus to clear out their rooms. There is a morning and afternoon shift, with a limited number of students allowed in each residence hall or on-campus apartment building. During the noon hour, cleaning staff sanitizes the main areas of the buildings.
Students are allowed to bring up to two people with them to help move out. Bettendorf said that the number of students and their helpers allowed in each building on any given shift depends on how big the residence building is and what's a safe number to allow social distancing.
In bigger buildings 15 students and their helpers come in on each of the two daily shifts, while five students and helpers are allowed in the smaller buildings.
"Parents and students have given us good feedback on the process. They've been able to stay socially distanced," he said. "Parents and students I've seen have been wearing masks and gloves, so that's good."
Bettendorf said they're also working with students who aren't able to come back to campus, many of them who live in other states.
"We have some students who may not be able to get back to campus. We have students who are packing up their belongings in May and storing them over the summer. And some students may need something, so we've been going to their rooms and mailing them a book or something they need."
