As construction for South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity's 50th home in Mankato begins, leaders in the organization understand there is more work to be done.
“When we first started experiencing a housing crisis, we were in a really good position with a good stable program that worked,” Wiersma said. “There's a lack of new housing being built, so Habitat’s kind of part of that solution.”
So far this year, Habitat for Humanity has received 112 applications for an affordable home, a 61% increase from this point last year. The organization only had the capacity to accept three.
Juliann Wiersma, the nonprofit's communications and development manager, said the groundbreaking last week on the new home on Monks Avenue drew excitement from both the chosen family moving into the new Mankato home and their future neighbors.
“There was a moment where we asked (the family), ‘What are you most excited about?’” Wiersma said. “For the boys it was to have a backyard and to have a park nearby. And that was just a cool, real way of remembering being a homeowner is getting those opportunities for children to be outside, to have a stable community, to have a park nearby.”
South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity has been building homes in the region for 43 years, dedicated to helping those who do not qualify for government assistance for housing, but also cannot afford a conventional mortgage required to buy a house.
That gap, Wiersma said, has always been an important one to fill, and she said the organization has maintained a constant strategy to build between four and five houses each year. But with housing prices this summer some of the highest in decades, Wiersma recognizes that now more than ever, families are struggling to afford owning their own home.
But because inflation applies to building materials as well, the organization has had to get creative to continue to fulfill their mission.
Wiersma said this means relying more heavily on partner organizations to provide donated materials and designing homes in a way that conserves as many resources as possible.
The upcoming property, which is expected to be finished in about six months, represents the first to be built in Mankato for three years, construction manager Mike Kroenke said. Due to a lack of affordable lots to buy up in the city, neighboring areas like Nicollet and St. Peter have hosted more projects recently.
“In St. Peter, for example, we're paying less than $30,000; if we can find one to buy in Mankato, we’ll be talking $50,000,” Kroenke said. “But the bulk of the people in the program want to be in Mankato.”
The city of Mankato pitched in $10,000 from a community housing grant program toward the price of the lot on Monk Avenue to make it possible for the nonprofit to afford to build their most recent property in the city.
Nancy Bokelmann, associate director of housing and economic development for the city, said the nonprofit's ability to provide homes that fit the need of the families living there is a necessary component to successful affordable housing and hopes to continue to support future projects in Mankato.
"We do have a lot of families with six to eight members or even more than that, and so we have to have housing options for them as well," Bokelmann said. "It's just not a one-size-fits-all, we have to look at all the different avenues and options."
“Home ownership has benefits for the community, the local economy and for families,” Wiersma said. “New construction is always good for the economy … Typically families are more involved in parent-teacher organizations and associations. They typically volunteer more places. They are just more involved in the community when they're a homeowner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.