MANKATO — For several years, hundreds of kids have flocked to the carnival like atmosphere on Mayan Way in Mankato on Halloween night.
It’s grown to the point where a few years ago, the half-dozen residents who decorate their homes each year for trick-or-treaters contacted the city to cordon off the street on Halloween night for safety reasons.
But this year, the residents had other safety reasons to consider.
“We started looking at this entire pandemic thinking, this isn’t good,” said Mayan Way resident Bill Feder. “It’s on a Saturday night this year, so we could easily have 1,000 kids and 500 parents. You just can’t bring 1,500 people into a neighborhood during a pandemic.”
Feder reached out to Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad a few weeks ago, who said her office has been getting phone calls and emails from residents looking for guidance on how to celebrate Halloween in a way that limits exposure to the virus.
Because of the risks of the virus spreading, she said her own grandchildren are still dressing up, but will visit extended family instead of going door-to-door. She’s encouraging those who do decide to trick or treat to adhere to CDC guidelines.
“I just want people to be careful,” Massad said. “I know we want our lives to be back to normal, but at the same time we’ve got to take precautions, not just for ourselves, but also for our family members.”
In conversations with neighbors, Feder said most of the houses that participate are holding off this year.
“It would just have been irresponsible to have a possible spreader event when the purpose was to ensure the safety of the children, and indirectly this year the residents of Mayan Way,” Feder said.
“About half the people believe in social distancing, masks etc. and the other half don't. We could not deal with the safety issue 50% of the time.”
But others in different circumstances are following those recommendations of minimizing contact and exposure while still finding ways to continue to celebrate Halloween and trick-or-treating with personal safety in mind, said Breanna Allen, health promotion and prevention services manager for Nicollet County.
“We hope people consider some alternatives,” Allen said. “Some creative ideas we’ve heard are candy shoots and grab and go bags; just trying to keep kids from reaching into a communal bowl.”
Ignition Fitness owner Jason Tompkins coordinated with about a dozen business on Commerce Drive in North Mankato last year to give out candy to trick-or-treaters. Those businesses are doing that again this year from 2-4 p.m. on Halloween, but with some changes, like using candy shoots to deliver treats to kids.
“One thing we’ve been encouraging businesses to do is to create some of the candy shoots, where you get a six-foot pipe to deliver the candy safely to the kids,” Tompkins said.
“Think of the inside of a carpet roll, which will be around 12 feet long. You would cut that in half and decorate it and send the candy down the shoot. It’s a safe way to be contact free and maintain the appropriate distance.”
Others are changing their Halloween celebrations by spreading things out.
Nancy Vogel, an auxiliary member of St. Peter American Legion Post 37, said this will be the second year they’ve held a sensory sensitive event that creates an inclusive atmosphere for kids with autism.
This year’s trunk or treat event, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 31, will have some changes with the pandemic in mind as they hand out Halloween themed toys and candy.
“We’re going to make sure the cars are at least six feet apart,” she said. “People can walk through, but we’ll keep them paced. If they want, they won’t even have to get out of their car. We’ll come to their car and hand to them what we have with gloves and masks on.”
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said his city partnered with the city of Mankato, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties to share an infographic on how to mitigate the spread of COVID for Halloween. Along with wearing a mask and social distancing, it discourages communal candy bowls, small group sizes and recommends that people giving away candy do so outside.
“Trick or treating is a tradition,” Dehen said. “We’re still having our annual trunk or treat event at Taylor Library. We just want to make sure people are staying safe.”
Programming and Outreach Librarian Hallie Uhrich said this year’s trunk or treat event on Saturday — which has attracted over 400 people in past years — will require everyone wear masks and follow arrows on the sidewalk to keep kids distanced and going in the same direction.
Along with a police and public utilities vehicles, volunteers are encouraged to call the library in advance if they plan to bring their decorated vehicle to hand out treats.
Saturday night marked the final day of the Mill Pond Haunted Drive-Thru — modeled on the St. Peter event’s haunted hayride in past years. The event raises money for the Nicollet County Trails Association and other participating organizations. Organizer Al Campbell said this year was different in that they had to submit a COVID preparedness plan to the St. Peter City Council for approval.
“What that looked like was what our plan was to be safe, what our plan was if someone were to contract COVID somehow at the event and just a bunch of preparations and safety checkpoints,” he said. “We ended up switching gears and making it a drive thru and got that approved by the City Council.”
A couple other Halloween-related events are opting to let people come to them on their own timeframe to minimize exposure.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pendleton High School seniors Katy Witt and Taylor Rinehart organized one weeklong scavenger hunt for kids, and another for adults that both began Saturday and conclude on Halloween night.
“We have a map of Janesville with red dots over the houses where the decorations are, so the kids can social distance and go on walks with their families over the Halloween week, take pictures of the decorations, submit them to us and then they get put into a drawing,” Witt said.
In St. Peter, a number of businesses will be displaying their own scarecrows this week in front of GO! Therapy for the public to view through Saturday and vote on their favorites.
“We were discussing with a lot of the kids that come to therapy here; questions of whether there will be a Halloween and trick-or-treating,” said organizer and GO! Therapy Office Manager Abbe Blaschko. “We thought this would be a fun event for families.”
She said well over a dozen businesses are participating and the scarecrows will be spread out 16 feet apart from each other.
Tompkins said he plans to bring his candy shoot home after greeting trick-or-treaters at his Commerce Drive business, where he’ll be handing out treats to kids from a six-foot distance. While large crowds may not be able to safely gather, he still thinks this Halloween can be celebrated without compromising safety.
“I like the idea of maintaining as much normalcy as we can during this pandemic,” he said. “I think everyone feels like everything is cancelled and we can’t do anything fun anymore. But if we do things safely and responsibly, we can. Our attitude is, let’s figure how we can do it and be safe and make the best of this situation.”
