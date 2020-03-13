As countless Americans — and maybe even you — know, arthritis can make every step a pain. Over the years, wear and tear on ankle, knee and hip joints can eventually make it difficult to walk, climb stairs, and get in and out of chairs. When this pain persists despite conservative treatments such as physical therapy, occasional injections and anti-inflammatory medications, it may be time to consider joint replacement surgery.
People are often nervous about having surgery, yet joint replacement is a very safe procedure and one of the most common operations we perform. Most important, it can be life-changing for people who have been living with chronic pain.
New materials mean artificial joints are lasting longer than in the past. And in the case of ankle and hip replacement surgery, new techniques have made recovery easier and less painful. In short: This isn’t your grandfather’s hip replacement.
How it’s done
In a joint replacement procedure, an orthopedic surgeon removes damaged bone and cartilage, and replaces them with parts made of metal, ceramic, plastic or polymers. The artificial joint improves function and reduces pain. Patients are often surprised by how much better they feel, even immediately after surgery. Often, many people say the postsurgical pain is not as bad as what they’d been living with.
Risks
Risks with ankle, hip or knee replacement procedures are similar to those of other surgeries. They include the possibility of developing an infection or blood clots. There is also a chance of a fracture during surgery or dislocation after surgery. And because even artificial joints can wear out, there’s a chance that the procedure would need to be repeated at some point in the future.
Recovery
Most patients are able to go home after one night in the hospital. Usually, people go home using crutches, a cane or walker for several weeks after surgery. Most daily activities such as shopping, driving and housekeeping can be resumed three to six weeks after a knee replacement and six to 12 weeks after a hip replacement.
To get the most out of the procedures, patients need to stretch and strengthen their new joints. A physical therapist will help patients begin those exercises in the hospital the day after surgery. These exercises can also be done at home during recovery and are crucial to reducing swelling, and getting back strength and mobility in the joint.
Results
Most people experience significant pain relief and overall improvement in their quality of life after surgery. And thanks to new materials, artificial hip and knee joints are lasting longer than in the past — up to 30 years in some cases. Total ankle replacement is the fastest growing joint replacement surgery. New ankle implants and patient-specific surgical techniques have led to improvement in outcomes after total ankle replacement.
To learn more about joint replacement surgery, including information on patient education classes to help decide if surgery is right for you, talk to your health care provider and visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org for more information.
Taylor Beahrs, M.D., is an orthopedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
