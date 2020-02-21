HENDERSON — After eight years of saving money to remodel the bathroom at Wagar’s Grocery and Shell Gas, owner Barb Wagar Conrad had finally accumulated the $30,000 needed for the project.
But her business was burglarized three weeks ago, with the thieves stealing the money she had set aside for the project in a safe, along with the weekend’s profits.
“It was three weeks ago Sunday night,” Conrad said. “They knew exactly what they were doing. They knew exactly where to go, so they didn’t go on cameras.”
The next day, while having lunch at Henderson Roadhaus, she told manager Danny Ross what had happened.
“Literally the week prior she had two contractors come give her the bid for the job, and a week later the money was gone,” Ross said.
Understanding how tough it can be running a small business, he immediately offered to help after learning the insurance company was only going to replace a fraction of the money stolen.
“She’s just out that money,” Ross said. “Knowing what it takes to operate a small business, it made sense to try to help out.”
It had already been a struggle to save that money during Henderson’s excessive flooding, when the three main roads leading into and out of this town of just over 900 people were closed for 62 days in 2019. During those two months, Conrad estimates her revenues dropped by about 75%.
“I have a lot of support from the community,” Conrad said. “But it’s Highway 19 that keeps this place open.”
Wagar’s Grocery and Shell Gas is the only place in town where Henderson’s residents can buy groceries or gas. Conrad’s store has fresh vegetables and personally hand cuts the steaks from the meat department. She has owned the business for 39 years. Prior to that, her father ran the store and gas station, Ross said.
The same day Conrad told Ross about the burglary, he brought the idea of a fundraiser to the Henderson Roll-In Committee, the organization responsible for planning the classic car festivals Henderson is known for.
“Instantly everybody said, ‘What can we do and how can we help?’ We had the Roll-In Winter Polka Dance and Trivia Event scheduled, so we tied it into that and scheduled the beer bust for later on that night,” Ross said.
He is planning to raise $9,000 to get Conrad back on her feet so she can remodel the bathroom as planned. His wife started a GoFundMe page, which has so far raised $490, and Ross will be passing around a hat to collect donations at the daytime event Saturday.
Attendees can pay $10 for admission to the beer bust that evening in exchange for all of the Brau Brothers Henderson Light beer they desire from 6-10 p.m. All of that money raised will go directly to funding the remodeling project.
Conrad hopes the event will raise awareness about a legislative push to raise Highway 93, a major thoroughfare leading into town from Highway 169, to prevent future road closures caused by flooding.
“This isn’t just my business — it’s the whole community’s life here,” Conrad said. “It was tough for everybody, not just me.”
She said when the fundraiser was announced, her initial reaction was humility, but then she thought about the community’s reputation for supporting each other.
“This is what Henderson does,” Conrad said. “This is why I love it here. We do things to help each other out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.