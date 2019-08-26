MANKATO — The city of Mankato would collect 4% more in property taxes, and city utility bills would be a bit higher under a proposed budget presented Monday night by City Manager Pat Hentges.
The 4.07% proposed property tax hike for 2020 would fall disproportionately on homeowners because residential properties are becoming a larger share of the tax base in the city.
That shift in the tax burden stems from owner-occupied homes rising in value more quickly than other types of properties. Homeowners will pay just over 31% of city property taxes next year, up from just less than 29% in 2018.
Under the suggested budget, the owner of a $203,00 home — the average value in Mankato — would see city taxes rise $53 (7%) compared to 2019. A $500,000 apartment building would pay $39 more (an increase of 1.4%) and a $895,000 commercial/industrial building would see taxes fall $130 (-1.7%.)
The city would collect $20.45 million in property taxes next year and $21.3 million in 2021 — another 4% increase — under the administration's budget proposal. The City Council will ultimately decide whether to adopt the budget proposal in its entirety or make adjustments in taxing and spending in coming months.
The next step involves setting a preliminary tax levy at its next meeting on Sept. 9. That figure sets the ceiling for tax collections for next year.
After a series of budget meetings throughout the fall, the council will finalize the 2020 budget and set a precise tax levy in December. A separate capital improvement plan will lay out planned construction projects for the next five years.
While property taxes get much of the attention in the budget process, Mankato's overall budget is nearly $132 million when utilities (funded largely through monthly utility bills), civic center operations (financed with local sales taxes), street construction (funded in part by federal and state grants and assessments against property owners) are added.
Revenue from all sources in 2020 would reach $134.7 million. The $2.7 million surplus is largely being set aside to help cover the cost of a looming upgrade to the city's sewage treatment plant.
Along with property tax revenue, the city is expected to be granted $7.3 million from the state of Minnesota's Local Government Aid program in each of the next two years — $173,000 more than this year.
Combined water and sewer fees are proposed to rise by 36 cents per month for every 100 cubic feet of water consumed. For a typical household, that would mean about $13 more annually in 2020, another $10.44 in 2021.
Garbage/recycling fees would rise over the next two years — $13.20 a year more in 2021 compared to 2019 for households using the standard mid-sized garbage cart.
Mankato's general fund — which covers high-profile municipal services such as police, firefighting, administration, parks and snow plowing — is slated to increase $276,000 to just under $30 million.
"That is very labor-intensive," said Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms. "So looking at the general fund, about 60% of that is personnel."
The proposed budget generally maintains the current city workforce, with salaries and benefits increasing to $35.6 million from the $31.9 million approved for this year.
