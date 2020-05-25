EAGLE LAKE — A Waseca woman was injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Eagle Lake, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Debra Ann Sheltun, 37, was driving a 2016 GMC Yukon eastbound on Highway 14 just west of Eagle Lake at 4:32 p.m. when she collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by an unnamed male, 16, who was turning from westbound Highway 14 onto County Road 56.
Sheltun was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital in Mankato, unnamed by the State Patrol. Sheltun’s passenger, the other driver and his three passengers were uninjured. All people in both vehicles wore seatbelts at the time of the crash.
