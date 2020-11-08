EAGLE LAKE — A few weeks after returning home from fighting overseas on the Japanese island of Okinawa after the end of World War II, veteran Harvey Anderson stopped in at a friend’s downtown Mankato business. The owner introduced him to fellow veteran Lee Terrell, who had also just returned home after fighting on the Pacific island of Iwo Jima.
The two become best friends, sharing common experiences from their deployment. Both didn’t talk about what happened with their families for decades after the war; the 36-day battle in Iwo Jima led to the deaths of 26,000 American soldiers, while more than 62,000 lost their lives in Okinawa.
“We landed there on April 1, 1945,” said Anderson after finishing a pulled-pork sandwich at the Eagle Lake American Legion’s Hog Roast for Heroes event Sunday.
“It took us 87 days to take the island,” he said. “It rained about 40 times, so it was a mess. We had very heavy casualties in our unit alone.”
It wasn’t until Anderson and his wife took a trip to Albany, New York, to meet with fellow Marines from that battle that he began to open up about his experiences, talking late into the night with fellow Marines who were there and knew what he was going through.
“I never talked about the war because nobody would understand what I’m talking about,” Anderson said. “We were all strangers to each other but were all in the same place (Okinawa) at the same time. That was the first time my wife heard my stories.”
Dennis Terrell said his father, Lee, also didn’t speak about his experiences in World War II for a long time either, but that changed when he joined his family on a trip to Washington, D.C., in 2010 to commemorate the 65th year of the Battle of Iwo Jima. Lee Terrell found comfort in talking about his experiences with fellow veterans who had been there and understood.
“He could never talk about Iwo Jima, but he could sit and talk with other people who had been through the same thing because they all experienced it,” Dennis Terrell said.
It had such a profound impact on him that Lee Terrell returned to D.C. again in 2012, even as he was beginning to battle dementia. After his father died in 2014, Dennis Terrell, realizing how helpful those gatherings had been for his father, helped to organize the first Hog Roast for Heroes event at the Eagle Lake American Legion in 2018.
“We decided to open up this space, give them a good meal and allow them to talk to other veterans in different wars,” said Jenna Manske, Lee Terrell’s granddaughter.
That first event was primarily focused on bringing people together for a free meal, but many who attended chose to donate to help area service members, veterans and their families facing unexpected financial hardships, collecting a total of $8,000 for Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, a statewide organization with a local chapter that helps cover unforeseen expenses from housing to providing postage to send gift packages overseas during the holidays, to covering a trip to the dentist.
Michael Rath, a retired physician and chairman of South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, helped the organization achieve nonprofit status four years ago. The local chapter serves nearly 13,000 veterans living in Nicollet, Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties.
A 20-year veteran of the Minnesota Army National Guard, Rath said their role is to “provide emergency funding or other types of assistance to veterans, active-duty, retired or guard reserved for any conflict when there is an absence of community or governmental resources they might qualify for.”
“One example that comes to mind was one of the members of the 492nd Engineering Company that was deployed to Africa last year had a water heater that went out and they didn’t have the funds to cover it, so we covered the cost of a new water heater just before he shipped overseas,” Rath said.
Unlike previous years, this year’s event was held outdoors as a drive-thru to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several local businesses and individuals helped to cover the food expenses and raffle items this year, as volunteers greeted each vehicle with a smile and a pulled-pork sandwich, coleslaw, chips and a cookie to take home.
“We ended up serving a little over 350 people,"Mankse said. “We haven’t counted everything up yet, but we feel confident we’ll be able to give (Beyond the Yellow Ribbon) a good donation.”
Manske said they will continue to accept donations through Nov. 25 through their Hog Roast for Heroes GoFundMe page.
As the years go by, Anderson said there are fewer and fewer World War II veterans remaining to tell their stories. He hopes that the younger generation doesn’t lose sight of the history and the stories that he and other veterans have to tell.
After lunch, Anderson planned to bring a meal to a fellow WWII vet and friend who lives in a nursing home in Mankato. He still vividly remembers sitting in a tent with his fellow Marines in Guam when president Truman announced the war was over.
Last year, Lee Terrell’s extended family decided to return to D.C. for the Iwo Jima veterans’ reunion in honor of his legacy and the powerful impact gathering with his fellow veterans had had on him.
Along with his children and grandchildren, Manske’s two daughters, Lee Terrell’s grandchildren, floated from one table to the next to hear the stories directly from the 55 men there who had a shared historical experience similar to their great grandfather’s.
One of the Iwo Jima veterans, a 96-year-old man, danced with them.
“I told the girls, ‘Just think, when they’re 59 and 60-years old, they can tell somebody they danced with a guy who was in a war 125 years ago,'” Dennis Terrell said.
