Since 1985, volunteers of all ages have played a big part in distributing gifts area residents bought and wrapped to meet a growing need in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties during the holiday season.
The Holiday Sharing Tree program provides gifts for infants to the elderly who are facing economic hardship. For many who help out, volunteering with the program is a family pastime spanning generations.
“My family helps and other families help, so it really becomes a holiday tradition for a number of volunteers,” said Liz Thiesse, longtime project manager for the Holiday Sharing Tree program.
She said her own parents instilled in her the values of being grateful for what they had and to recognize and help people in need, and that’s being passed on to the next generation. Her nephew, 14-year-old Jaxson Allen, of Montgomery, has volunteered with the program each year since he was 4 years old.
“I’ve helped for as long as I can remember,” Allen said. “I’m here with my mom, my dad and my grandpa.”
Thiesse’s father and Allen’s grandfather, John Allen, of Garden City, said she has been organizing the event for over 25 years.
“My daughter has done this for a long time and it’s a hard job,” John Allen said. “She picks up the packages and organizes all of this. She does a hell of a job and I’m proud of her.”
On Sunday at River Hills Mall, volunteers were busy sorting and organizing 3,000 packages bound for 900 families in Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. It’s one of the last steps of a process that begins in July. That’s when Thiesse connects with local organizations like Nicollet County Social Services, the Salvation Army, Partners for Affordable Housing, the United Way and Lutheran Social Services, who all assess the need for gifts in both counties.
Once they determine the ages and number of recipients, volunteers create cards with non-identifying information about those recipients. The cards then go to one of several giving tree locations in St. Peter and Mankato. Local residents pick up a card, buy and wrap the gift and return it.
Thiesse said the biggest change since she became involved with the project 29 years ago is the growing number of businesses, gift buyers and volunteers to meet a growing need for families struggling financially during the holidays.
“When we started this program 34 years ago, we served 185 families,” Thiesse said. “Now we’re up to over 900. I have well over 200 volunteers helping with this project.”
On Sunday, some of those volunteers were busy double-checking each gift individually, making sure one went to the right place and ensuring there was no damage to the wrappers. The growth of volunteers also means the sorting and distribution process takes a few hours — a far more speedy process than it used to be.
“Back in the day we were here until midnight doing it — it was a long day,” said Denise Zernechel, of Mankato, a volunteer for over 20 years. “Now we’ve gotten so organized and have all these volunteers. We are so blessed.”
Some of those volunteers have first-hand experience of being on the receiving end of the program.
“I actually have volunteers who were recipients of the Holiday Sharing Tree growing up,” Thiesse said. “Now they give back to the project.”
Over 50 area businesses commit to purchasing gifts for the program, and Thiesse said some of the classes, and in some cases, an entire school, pitch in to help out.
Dakota Meadows Middle School has been active with the program for over 20 years. The students collect pennies at the beginning of the school year. In late November, they take all of the pennies each student has collected to sponsor 50 giving cards.
Thiesse said kids play large roles in the program’s success, and in the past 33 years they have never fallen short on their goal needed to meet the needs of those recipients.
As with many other families participating on Sunday, Zernechel noted how many kids were present as she re-taped a gift a young volunteer brought her to repair.
“Look at the joy, look at all the kids — even though they’re working, they’re having fun,” Zernechel said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to teach my granddaughter, that if you live in the community you help in the community. It’s a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart.”
