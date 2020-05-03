MANKATO — A Mankato resident was treated for first and second degree burns following a garage fire Sunday afternoon.
Mankato Public Safety firefighters responded to reports of a garage fire at 212 Rosewood Drive at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, the homeowner had extinguished most of the flames and they helped ensure it was completely out.
The man was treated on the scene by a local ambulance crew for burns to his hands and arms. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with damage estimated at $13,000.
