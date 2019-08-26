When real estate agents George Massad and Bruce Tanhoff approached Thomas Traetow for help in organizing a fundraiser to help end veteran homelessness in Mankato, he didn’t have to think twice.
“Me being a veteran of the Iraq war and Afghanistan war, I said, ‘Of course,’” Traetow said.
The partner and escrow officer with Minnesota Valley Title and Abstracting Company had firsthand experience with adapting to civilian life after being on active duty overseas, and he wanted to give back to veterans who may be struggling after returning home.
His business was the keynote sponsor for HOPS for Heroes, a benefit for local veterans held at Mankato Brewery Sunday.
“Coming back home and trying to integrate, it’s a whole different battle,” he said. “When we’re over there we have the support, the logistics, and the camaraderie. When you come home you don’t have as much support as you may have seen overseas to deal with daily stress.”
Tanhoff, a realtor with the George Massad Team — True Real Estate out of Mankato, said he and Massad started looking for opportunities to be more active in the community. They connected with Homes for Heroes two years ago, a nationwide organization made up of people in the real estate industry who provide savings to military members, police, healthcare workers, firefighters and teachers who are selling or buying a home.
Those connections put them in touch with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans’ office in Mankato. MACV provides housing, legal services and employment to veterans who are financially struggling.
“On a daily basis we see what they’ve gone through, what they go through every day making sure there is a roof over their head,” Massad said. “We wanted to support an organization that helps those veterans, everything that MACV gets goes to get the resources for those veterans.”
Sadie Rezac, southern regional leader of MACV and a veteran herself, said homelessness among veterans is a problem that affects communities like Mankato far more than what the public is aware of.
“It’s more prevalent than you would think,” Rezac said. “Driving around Mankato you don’t specifically see a tent city, but they’re here at different locations. It seems to be more prevalent during wintertime. It’s there; I just don’t think people are aware how significant it is within the community.”
The Mankato Brewery provided the space, and Traetow’s business donated some of the food, including pork barbecue and other sides at $10 dollars a plate. Veterans ate for free. Over 200 people showed up to the event that also featured a climbing wall and a bounce house for kids, live music, a silent auction and raffle prizes. The event raised nearly $4,000 for MACV.
“When we do events like this, this money that we receive from this event is 100 percent back to the veterans,” Rezac said. “It’s not used for our operational costs and it’s not used for salaries. It’s 100 percent used for the local veterans.”
Rezac said they connect with veterans in crisis through a combination of calls, walk-ins and referrals. She said every situation is different, ranging from someone losing a job and falling behind on their mortgage payments to a veteran struggling with mental health or addiction issues who may be living out of their car or on the streets.
Along with providing shelter, MACV provides legal services and works with local businesses to match veterans with prospective employers. Traetow said Rezac’s experience as a veteran herself allows her to empathize with the difficult transition of returning home after serving abroad.
“They can reach out to people that are in that transition and they hit the basics; food, lodging, a job — anything to help them develop, grow and be successful in the new norm,” Traetow said.
For Tanhoff, the nationwide problem of combating veteran homelessness starts locally and expands from there.
“That clearly is an issue not only nationwide but right at home,” Tanhoff said. “You can’t change the world, but you can change the community first and the world changes after.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.