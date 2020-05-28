ST. PETER — Drivers passing by in their vehicles waved and honked in approval as nearly 300 protesters rallied in St. Peter against the death of George Floyd, who died Monday night while in police custody in Minneapolis.
“We come to support George Floyd,” said Josefina Flandes of Mankato. “We want justice and we want these people in jail.”
The incident, captured on video and posted on social media, shows Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck, who repeatedly says he can’t breathe and later loses consciousness. Chauvin and the other officers ignored pleas by bystanders to check Floyd’s pulse before he’s taken away in an ambulance and is later pronounced dead.
“Horrified — I don’t know another word,” is how Shay Gruber of Mankato described the video. Like Flandes, he wants to see the officers arrested.
James Harlan of St. Peter and friend Emily Dzieweczynski of Mankato, said they would be in Minneapolis protesting if they could. When they heard there was going to be one in St. Peter, they both felt compelled to have their voices heard.
Harlan said he’s seen too many videos showing police brutality to be surprised anymore.
“This kind of thing happens so frequently,” Harlan said. “It’s so common to a new day flooded with videos of another black man being murdered by police. A good place to start would be putting all of the officers involved behind bars and charging them with murder.”
Crowds of protesters gathered at Minnesota Square Park on both sides of Minnesota Avenue by 4 p.m. Thursday, waving signs that read, "Black Lives Matter, Justice for George Floyd and Examples Must be Made – Prosecute."
Unlike the civil unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul, the vigil in St. Peter was entirely peaceful, and that was the message Maurice Staley, a pastor at Faith Bible Church in Mapleton and House of Worship Church in North Mankato, wanted to convey.
Staley said the pandemic, compounded by the death of Floyd, is having a profound effect on people. He hopes that all of the emotions people are having can be galvanized towards the goal of love, reconciliation and unity.
Mary Stynd, and her husband, Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg, wore shirts that read ‘Kindness Changes Everything.’
“We figured it was really appropriate for the day,” Styndl said. “The world we’re looking at right now could really use some kindness.”
Styndl said they were both appalled by what had happened in Minneapolis. Stuehrenberg, who worked in law enforcement, said the conduct of the Minneapolis police officers was not how police are trained to conduct themselves, especially after viewing the incident from another vantage point that revealed two additional officers were already holding the handcuffed Floyd down.
“I’m a former police officer and it did not follow my training,” he said. “I’ve seen posts from other retired police officers who are well trained and what happened out there was not part of any training anybody has ever seen, or I’ve ever seen.”
For some, like Linda Solyntjes of Mankato, the death of Floyd has had a personal impact. She raised three African-American foster children who now have kids of their own. She’s worried about the safety of her foster grandchildren, especially one who is 14 years old.
“I’m afraid for him,” she said, wiping away tears. “I tell him that it’s dangerous and he has to be careful.”
John Harper, an admissions counselor at South Central College who is spearheading a new Mankato chapter of the NAACP along with Staley and others, grew up in the same south Minneapolis neighborhood where the incident took place.
“I grew up three blocks away from where George Floyd was murdered,” Harper said. “People in south Minneapolis are fed up and tired.”
Julio Zelaya, project coordinator for the Mankato chapter of the ACLU, said incidents of police brutality continue because there is little to no accountability.
“We’ve got a case in Worthington — the same technique was used on an individual named Kelvin Rodriguez,” Zelaya said. “He had his ribs broken and spleen ruptured by police. This is a similar thing that is happening statewide and nationwide.”
Zeleya said the ACLU is calling for an independent investigation into the death of Floyd by Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office.
“I’m hopeful that people will keep demanding that justice happen, that there’s an actual arrest and charges against the officers that killed George Floyd,” he said.
For many at the protest, the death of Floyd is the last straw that they hope will become the catalyst for sweeping change.
“I hope this is a reckoning for law enforcement across the state and for communities to hold one another accountable,” said organizer Misty Harper. “I also hope this facilitates better relationships between the communities and agencies that are supposed to serve and protect all of us.”
