MADISON LAKE — Anglers had an unseasonably warm and slushy final weekend out on the ice before unoccupied long-term fishing houses have to be removed.
As the deadline looms Monday night for the southern third of Minnesota, anglers are using more portable options over the homemade houses that traditionally stay out on the ice all season.
“We’re seeing less of the traditional hard-sided shelters and we’re seeing more of what we call wheelhouses,” said Chris Howe, a St. Peter-based conservation officer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“Many of those folks tend to bring it out maybe for the day or the weekend and then bring it back, versus the old homemade shelters where they tended to sit all winter. We’re seeing less and less of those,” he said.
Howe said burglary and vandalism have been an issue for a number of years, and that could be a likely reason for the changing trend, along with the maintenance required to prevent those homemade houses from becoming embedded in the ice as it thaws and refreezes. He said it’s not uncommon for wheelhouses, which sit on a trailer, to double as hunting shacks or a place to camp during warmer months.
This season has seen heavy angling activity, Howe said, especially on Madison, Washington and West Jefferson lakes near Mankato.
“It’s been an average winter as far as ice thickness and snow cover,” he said.
On Madison Lake Friday afternoon, dozens of anglers opted for the portable option on a day that hovered in the 20s, before daytime highs approached 50 degrees on Sunday.
Harold Loeffler, of rural St. Clair, took advantage of the sunny and relatively cool day to go out on the ice for one of the last times. He invested in a wheelhouse 10 years ago, and pulls it on a trailer to temporarily set up a spot. He prefers the portable option for mobility. Madison Lake is one of his favorite spots, but he also spent the season out on Lake Francis and Lake Washington.
Like many of the anglers out on Friday, he said the fishing was better earlier in the season.
“They were biting earlier, but now they’ve slowed down,” he said.
Angler Ron Georges recently moved to Le Sueur following his retirement. He’s tried his luck on Lakes Washington and Jefferson, and is looking forward to exploring more lakes in the region.
“I’m trying to get more acquainted with the lakes because I was from north of Elk River,” Georges said. “I don’t like to be stuck in one spot; I like to move around.”
Nearby, Dale T. Yokiel, of Mankato, and Thyron Wilking, of Cleveland, were setting up a small, portable tarp to protect them from the wind. In addition to Madison Lake, they’ve been fishing on German, Jefferson and Washington lakes this season.
“You go wherever the fish are biting,” Wilking said, adding that he’ll keep coming out as long as the ice is safe to walk on.
“When it starts turning black and gray, that’s a telltale sign,” he said. “A lot of times the shore melts first so you can’t even get up on the ice.”
Even then, Howe — who is responsible for western Le Sueur and eastern Nicollet counties — said he’s seen anglers put on long rubber boots to wade out when the ice recedes from shore, or they’ll use a plank to walk out to where the ice is still intact.
By March, the ice begins to honeycomb and become unstable, especially when low temperatures remain above freezing at night.
“There are times when there can be good ice underneath all that slush or water,” he said, stressing that being out on the ice is never 100% safe. “That’s what’s really important — how much good clear ice is underneath. At some point there’s the point of no return where we’re done in the winter.”
The strong currents moving through the narrows on Lake Washington and Madison Lake typically break up first, he said. Schools of fish can even have an impact.
“Schools of fish can actually influence ice thickness by the movement of their fins fanning water against the ice,” Howe said. “That can actually create thin spots if they’re densely concentrated in an area.”
The Minnesota DNR recommends four inches of thickness for walking, five inches for a snowmobile or four wheeler, 8-12 inches for a car and 12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck. On an average year, the ice breaks up by mid-March.
Howe said fish houses are becoming more of a cabin experience — with furniture, couches, beds and televisions — and the vast majority of anglers remove those structures a day before the deadline to ensure they don’t get stuck or sink into the water. Occasionally, some houses sit out on the ice past the deadline.
“People can be fined,” he said. “And the fines go up as time goes on. I have worked with folks to help make sure they get their stuff off, but I’ve have had to remove some myself, before it sinks.”
Blake Makela, of Corner Bait in Madison Lake, said this was the last weekend for customers to rent one of seven fish houses, which range from basic economy all the way up to houses with televisions and beds. Occasionally, customers will rent one of the houses for the weekend, but more often people will rent them for one night, or for six hours during the morning or evening.
He said they move the houses around to wherever the fish are biting, which changes throughout the season, and that southern Minnesota has had some advantages to lakes in the northern third of the state.
“We’ve had pretty good ice conditions compared to the rest of the state,” Makela said. “A lot of places up north got a whole bunch of snow — when that happens, it insulates the ice, so it doesn’t grow as fast. We’ve still got safe ice right now but in a week or so it’s probably going to start to deteriorate, but it’s been a good year so far.”
DNR Information Officer Dan Ruiter said there are 24 licensed officers who patrol the 32 counties in the Southern Region, which stretches across the south-central part of the state to the South Dakota border. He said leftover garbage can harm wildlife, swimmers and boaters in the summer, with beverage cans and garbage bags washing up on the shore or getting stuck on boat propellers.
“We do appreciate the vast number of anglers that pick up after themselves and will take the time or trouble to pick up after others,” he said. “It’s a small number of people that do it, but unfortunately it’s a very visible problem. We just ask everybody to pack it in and then pack it out.”
