When the sixth graders in Girl Scout Troop 34641 in Mankato were asked what they missed the most about their friend and fellow Girl Scout Audrey Wood, who lost her battle to cancer last year, they began with one word.
“Everything.”
Many of them had known Wood since before they could walk, as infants at the Golden Heart Childcare Center in North Mankato. They went to pre-school together and joined the Girl Scouts together, forming a tight bond over the years.
After Wood found out she had a brain tumor in early 2018, she shared with her friends how meaningful it felt to receive a tie blanket when she was being treated at Andreas Cancer Center at the Mayo Clinic in Mankato.
On Thursday, the troop honored their friend, who passed away in August 2018, by donating 100 blankets to the Andreas Cancer Center.
“Audrey was totally amazing and special in her own way,” said scout member Malia Karau. “We were trying to brainstorm ideas and we had just lost Audrey. She got a tie blanket while she was going through chemo, so we wanted to do something in her memory.”
The seven girl scouts in Troop 34641 used some of their cookie sale profits and bought enough fabric each to make four tie blankets, which involve connecting two sides of fleece together, using a ruler to make the ends straight, cutting a square form the corners, cutting out the fringes and then knotting the fringes around the whole blanket.
Family and friends also donated fabric, along with other Girl Scout troops from as far away as Fairmont.
Amanda Diehm, their troop leader and service unit manager for the scouts, said the girls put in nearly 25 hours each to tying fabric together to make the blankets, creating and distributing flyers, writing thank-you notes to everyone who donated fabric and delivering the blankets to Andreas Cancer Center.
They titled their project, “Audrey ties us together,” and they designed a patch to be ironed onto each blanket. Meanwhile, the donations kept pouring in.
“Their original goal was 75 and they ex- ceeded it,” Diehm said. “It kept growing and growing.”
Audrey’s parents, Brent and Shanna Wood, of Mankato, gave the girls their Bronze Award after they delivered the blankets Thursday. It’s the third highest award any Junior Girl Scout can earn.
“We were very excited and honored,” said Shanna Wood.
They describe their daughter as having a good sense of humor, fun-loving and a good friend who loved life.
Girl Scout trooper Addison Howe said she misses Audrey’s smile.
“She always made us laugh,” fellow scout Hayden Johnson said.
Gwyneth Blicken, who, like the other girls, had known Audrey since she was an infant, put it this way.
“The things that make Audrey awesome could fill 50 libraries,” Blicken said.
Sharon Dexheimer, a social worker with Andreas Cancer Center at Mayo, said they were happy to accept the blankets.
“This will be going towards patients that are being treated here at the cancer center,” Dexheimer said. “If there is a family member with a patient that we think it might brighten their day, we’ll give them a blanket as well.”
The troops become cadettes in October, the next highest rank. Diehm said they are looking for more girls to join their troop. Anyone interested can contact the Girl Scouts River Valleys office in Mankato.
