GODAHL — Arlene Hagen, 100, and Mae Bekken, 99, probably know more about the history of Godahl Day than anybody else.
The two have volunteered at this annual event in Godahl, a town with a population of 16 north of St. James, since it began 66 years ago to raise money for the town’s baseball diamond.
The two women were the honored grand marshals at the Godahl Day parade Monday to commemorate their commitment to volunteering at the event since its inception.
“It started out in a great big tent,” said Hagen, of St. James. “In those days we had live chickens that we would take home and clean, and we’d bake pies.”
Hagen said with the exception of the pandemic in 2020, when Godahl day was scaled down significantly, the women haven’t missed a year. One year they faced torrential rain, but they made the best of it.
“The tractors had to pull the plows out of the fields, but we just kept on,” Bekken said.
The two women also worked at the Godahl Store, founded in 1894. Until it closed in 2017, the Godahl Store was the longest running cooperative in Minnesota history.
“I worked there for 15 years part time,” Bekken said. “They sold overalls, shoes, all kinds of stuff.”
After the Godahl store closed, current owner and Godahl resident Amy Hanson converted the building into a preschool. For the last 16 years, she’s helped organize entertainment for the annual event, and now serves on the Godahl Rec Board, who at one point had a call list of 500 people who attend Godahl Day each year.
Hanson said it’s a homecoming for people from all over who have had a connection to the town at some point in their lives. Of the hundreds of people who lined the town’s main thoroughfare to watch the parade, complete with classic cars, fire trucks and local businesses, she recognizes over half of them.
“It’s neat to this day to see some of the same people I’ve seen at every Godahl Day since I was born,” Hanson said.
Hanson, who also grew up in Godahl, has fond memories of Godahl Days when she was a kid – waking up early in the morning to see scores of people already arriving for the town’s biggest fundraiser every year.
“It’s always been kind of a bittersweet day,” she said. “I was never excited about school being the next day and it signaled the end of summer, but it was pretty awesome to have that one day where you knew everybody would be here and you’d get to play with them.”
Hanson’s sister-in-law, Kari Meist, one of the organizers for the event, said it’s exciting to see this sleepy town come to life as people flock in from the region and beyond every Labor Day.
“I grew up about a mile and a half from here, so everybody who is within the area has always worked at Godahl Day. I’ve worked here probably since I could walk. In the dining room you start where you help clean up dishes and then you get to go to different areas (to help).”
Her favorite memories as a child were playing with friends all day and into the night.
“Everybody stayed until 10 p.m. the night before school started,” Meist said. “All the parents were cleaning up and we just went around and played games in the dark and on the merry-go-round. I think almost everybody played on the baseball team. You just had so many good friends and family surrounding you, so that was really what Godahl was about for me.”
The free event funded through food sales and raffle tickets is entirely put on by volunteers, said Hanson, who hires musicians every year to provide entertainment. Proceeds go towards maintaining the baseball field and recreational hall in town, and to make other improvements in town.
“I really enjoy talking to the entertainment that’s here every year, and the people I’ve known for 40 some years” Hanson said. “It’s especially cool to talk to the ones that were at the first Godahl Days and to hear their memories.”
Every year, contestants compete for the title of Godahl Queen, with the winner being crowned on stage following the parade. This year had two contestants, Phoebe Wiken and Emily Bonar.
Bonar still remembers her very first Godahl Day when she was a young child, and she’s been coming back ever since.
“I was hanging with my neighbors, went to the bounce house, got root beer floats and popcorn and just loved it here,” she said.
Wiken’s grandparents used to take her to Godahl Day when she was a young girl growing up in New Ulm. She since moved to Godahl five years ago and has become even more involved with the event since then, starting the day serving popcorn with her dad before being crowned Godahl Queen of 2021 on Monday. She said living in a town of 16 people has plenty of advantages.
“The biggest part of it is knowing everyone and everyone knows you,” Wiken said. “Even if you’re not close you still know each other and you interact so much easier than you would with a big city.”
Hagen said Godahl Day has come a long way since she began volunteering 66 years ago. Seeing the hundreds of friendly and familiar faces, she said, was the highlight of the day, as she and Brekken waved at parade goers along the parade route.
“I think of all the good friends we have, and they’ve stayed that way,” she said.
