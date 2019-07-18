ST. PETER — A lengthy discussion of climate change and its growing implications for Minnesota drew a large crowd to Gustavus Adolphus College Thursday.
They heard about record-setting increases in temperature in the state, the surging amount of precipitation, the growing frequency of extreme weather events, the expected impact on Minnesota’s forests and the on-going attempts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“Wetter, wetter, wetter, wetter; warmer, warmer, warmer, warmer — that is what we’re seeing year after year,” climatologist Mark Seeley told the crowd of about 150.
Seeley, a professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota and a regular commentator on Minnesota Public Radio, ran through statistic after statistic and chart after chart.
Looking at weather records going back a half-century or more, the message was unmistakable. The always-crazy weather in Minnesota has become markedly crazier in recent years.
Seeley showed a chart demonstrating where years landed in terms of precipitation and temperature. The upper right quadrant, which highlighted years that had both above-average warmth and above-average rain and snow, was dominated by years from the last two decades.
Other charts showed that all four seasons are getting warmer with winter spiking most pre- cipitously. Average overnight low temperatures are rising more quickly than daytime highs, but both are moving steadily upward.
As for rain and snow totals, Seeley showed the evidence of increases on broad swaths of the state and he showed individual cities where measurements have been kept since the early 1900s or earlier: “Faribault in Rice County is now 35% wetter than it used to be. ... Waseca is about 36% wetter than it used to be.”
A study of minerals in stalagmites and stalactites in southeastern Minnesota caves allowed scientists to estimate rainfall going back millennia. The precipitation in recent years is “beyond anything we’ve seen in the last 3,000 years,” he said.
And it’s not just annual totals that are rising. The number of heavy rainfall events is skyrocketing.
Scientists have studied extreme and widespread rainfall, defined as 6 inches or more covering an area of at least 1,000 square miles, for a period of nearly 160 years. There were seven of those in Minnesota in the first 140 years studied, seven more in the past 16 years.
Global climate change, paradoxically, could also bring more periods of drought to Minnesota even with the growth in extreme rain and snow events. In 2012, most Minnesota counties were eligible for federal disaster aid. Many qualified for disaster aid due to flooding, many others for extreme drought. And seven counties in the state qualified for flooding aid and drought aid in the same year.
“That’s the first time ever,” Seeley said.
Maps of the contiguous 48 states showed most were seeing rising temperatures. Most were also seeing significant change in the amount of precipitation — either wetter or drier. But the impact isn’t the same everywhere, and a few states — mainly in the southeast — have seen minimal increases in warmth or wetness.
Minnesota, however, is among those states experiencing the most dramatic differences from the past.
“We’re at the bullseye of where the rate of change is going on at a prolific rate,” he said.
Seeley ended his report with a plea that the data prompt action rather than hopelessness.
“This is, above all else, a ‘seize the day’ opportunity for us as Minnesota citizens,” he said. “... We should be leading the nation.”
The symposium, sponsored by Gustavus’ Linnaeus Arboretum, also featured Lee Frelich, director of the U of M’s Center for Forest Ecology and Institute on the Environment, who spoke of how climate change is expected to alter Minnesota’s geography — particularly its forests.
“Trees provide evidence of climate change,” Frelich said. “And they are not Republicans or Democrats, and they don’t lie.”
A study of tree rings in Siberia, which show annual growth rates; 800 years of records of the date when cherry trees blossom in a Japanese city; tree pollen in sediment cores going back thousands of years; the evidence all shows unprecedented warming, he said.
The projected increase in temperatures through the rest of this century suggest Minnesota will be as warm as Nebraska or Kansas has traditionally been.
“That has a profound impact on trees,” he said.
With no widespread effort to reduce green- house gas emissions, northern Minnesota’s beloved boreal forest will disappear, replaced by a temperate forest with the sorts of trees now found in southwestern Minnesota. That’s because boreal forests rely on extreme cold and short growing seasons to keep competing, faster-growing trees from taking over. Natural forests elsewhere in the state could die off as the boundary between prairie and forest moves north and east.
As has been seen already in Alberta and Saskatchewan, extremely warm springs can cause a massive die-off of boreal forest, Frelich said. The exceptionally warm March of 2012 caused extreme stress to northern Minnesota’s trees. Two springs in a row like that “could wipe out the entire boreal forest from here to New England,” he said.
Warmer winters will allow more invasive plant species and tree-killing pests to survive in Minnesota, and more extreme weather will bring tree blow-downs and forest fires that will accelerate the rate of change. In essence, Minnesota could look like Kansas turned on its side.
“We have a perfectly good Kansas,” Frelich said. “We don’t need a second one in Minnesota.”
Like Seeley, Frelich suggested it’s not too late to reduce the impact of climate change: “We still have time to try to avoid that fate.”
The symposium’s final speakers focused on efforts to alter the course of climate change.
Joe Sullivan, a Mankato resident who oversees energy resources at the Minnesota Department of Commerce, spoke at length on the state’s leadership in transitioning from a coal-powered electrical grid to one that’s moving relentlessly toward carbon-free generation. Prior to the last decade, both Republicans and Democrats in the state Legislature and in the governor’s office were working toward that goal.
“From 1980 to 2007, all of this progress happened in a bipartisan way,” Sullivan said.
Changing the way a state produces its electricity is a daunting task.
“There’s so much inertia in this massive machine. It’s hard to move it. But we’re starting to move it,” he said.
In 2000, 66% of Minnesota’s electricity came from coal-fired power plants, 1% from wind and none from solar. By 2018, coal was down to 37%, wind provided 18% of the power and solar was over 2% and growing fast.
“Wind is the lowest cost energy on our system today,” Sullivan said. “It’s not debatable, even though people want to debate it.”
Xcel plans to retire its last coal-fired plant by 2030 and has set a goal of being 100% carbon-free by 2050.
The state still has major challenges in reducing emissions elsewhere in the economy, including transportation, agriculture, industry and commercial sectors, he said. But the success in changing the way electricity is generated can provide a model for those areas.
J. Drake Hamilton, the science policy director at the St. Paul-based environmental organization Fresh Energy, wrapped up the symposium by praising the leadership of state officials and Minnesota corporate leaders while urging southern Minnesotans to push federal elected leaders and major emitters of greenhouse gases to join the effort.
“What I really need from you is to want a better future,” Hamilton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.