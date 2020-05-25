MANKATO — When Ben Unseth gave his first online sermon May 10 as the new pastor of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mankato, it had been nearly two months there without any services — online or in-person.
Minnesota’s stay-at-home order had been in effect since March, posing some unique challenges when it came to getting acquainted with his new congregation.
“One really weird part for me is, how do you meet people? Everybody thinks of a church as a building, and now all of a sudden with the pandemic, we are realizing it’s not a building – the church is really a group of people,” Unseth said.
“As a brand-new pastor, you want to meet everybody, so I’m just going out and having patio visits with everybody and anybody.”
When he arrived in early May, the first order of business was to get those services up and running online. With the help of church members, Unseth connected with his colleagues at Hosanna Lutheran Church down the road, who provided the needed equipment.
Loren and Michal Cobes, of Mankato, joined Resurrection Lutheran Church in 2019, finding a home with the welcoming congregation. The two met in 1965 as students at nearby Bethany Lutheran College — a church community Unseth’s great uncle helped establish — and frequently walked past the building as college students, said Loren Comes.
“We joined Resurrection last July,” Michal Cobes said. “It’s a very friendly, Christ-based congregation. We really like it a lot. We’ve had different visiting pastors that were all very good, but it’s nice to have a permanent pastor.”
On Sunday, Unseth held his third online service to an in-person congregation of seven, in accordance with Gov. Walz’s requirement confining gatherings to 10 people or less. That service came less than 24 hours after Gov. Walz approved plans to allow churches, mosques and synagogues to hold in-person services at 25% capacity starting Wednesday.
While Unseth plans to continue with online services next Sunday, he’s looking forward to a return to in-person services to get to know his congregation better.
“We’ve got a few acres of grass out here – the weather is turning in our favor now — and we might just do outdoor services,” Unseth said. “We can put chairs out on the grass and we can be together physically, without being right in each-others’ faces.”
As the Minnesota Department of Health continues to report hundreds of new positive cases of COVID-19 every day, Unseth views his role as helping people find emotional stability in a time where many are looking for spiritual answers during an unpredictable time.
On Sunday, Unseth selected the biblical book of Ecclesiastes, which will be the ongoing subject of his sermons throughout the month of June. He considers it to be probably the most confusing book of the Bible – especially fitting during a pandemic.
“It’s this strange dilemma of, does life make sense? Is it meaningless? Is God connected with my life at all in the middle of a pandemic? These are the questions we are asking ourselves,” he said.
One of Unseth’s favorite quotes on existentialism comes from the late-novelist David Foster Wallace, who gave a commencement speech to graduating students at Kenyon College in Ohio in 2005, three years before his death.
“His simple way of describing life is, ‘everybody worships,’ Unseth said. “He’s not saying everybody is a Christian or is intentionally theological, but we’re all pursuing something. In my mind, he’s kind of running parallel to Ecclesiastes.”
Unseth said he looks for those parallels between the Bible, a book written over 2,000 years ago, and life today. That’s part of what Michal and Loren Cobes find so appealing.
“I think Pastor Unseth is going to be a very good leader to give specific direction,” Michal Cobes said. “He’s been positive and has very good messages.”
The son of a Lutheran Pastor and author of several books, Unseth grew up just south of Austin on the Minnesota-Iowa border. Prior to coming to Mankato, he served for two years as intentional interim pastor in Audubon, Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.