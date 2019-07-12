MANKATO – The City Center Partnership, a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc., selected JO Guck Bailey as the part-time interim City Center Partnership director.
She is the long-time owner of Sign Pro and will continue to work in the business. She is also the former vice president and general manager of Radio Mankato. She sits on the GMG board of directors as well as the Visit Mankato and GreenSeam board of governors.
She will serve for four to five months to allow the incoming president & CEO of GMG to select a permanent director.
