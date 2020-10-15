GAYLORD — A 16-year-old girl was injured following a crash in Gaylord Thursday afternoon according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The girl, whose name wasn't released, was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer eastbound on Highway 5 at about 4:08 p.m. when her vehicle collided with a 2005 Chevy Impala driven by Joel Lozano Salazar, 53, of Gaylord, who was also heading east on Highway 5.
The 16-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Glencoe Regional Health. Salazar was uninjured. Both drivers wore seatbelts at the time of the crash.
