MANKATO — The volunteers at the Winter Break Feed and Read food pickup aimed to fill both bellies and minds during school vacation.
The special winter break pickup was for students who qualify for the BackPack Food Program, which sends kids in need home with healthy snacks every weekend during the school year.
Feeding our Communities Partners , which heads up BackPack, worked alongside local businesses and organizations to collect 2,000 pounds of food and $10,000 worth of books for families to choose from at the Mankato Civic Center Wednesday and Thursday.
“We have record numbers this year, so we’re serving over 1,050 students now,” said Emily Geiger, program manager for Feeding Our Communities Partners. “That’s a lot of books because every kid gets a minimum of two books to take home, and some kids even get up to four depending on their grade level.”
Organizers relocated to the Civic Center this year to help make the event more accessible for families and to provide more space to meet that growing need. Previously, the event was at the Feeding Our Communities Partners office in North Mankato.
Geiger said they prepared 1,200 boxes of food and accommodated students’ dietary restrictions.
“We make sure to honor those allergies or dietary restrictions students have,” Geiger said. “So if you are no pork or no dairy, we will honor that to make sure there’s no food in the food box that the child can’t have in it.”
In an effort to prevent kids from going hungry during the holiday break, the event stocks them up with enough food and books to get them through the two weeks there aren't classes.
Geiger said they had no trouble getting volunteers to contribute their time through the organization’s Facebook page.
“We put it out there and within an hour it was full,” she said.
Along with the food donations, Alliances and Outreach for Kids, which is a group of retired teachers, hosted several fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to buy books for kids from kindergarten through middle school. A number of local businesses also donated hundreds of books.
Lucy Lowry, former director of the North Mankato Taylor Library, said they raised about $6,000. She said the children’s librarian there got a special deal and they were able to get nearly twice as many books for that value.
“We are all about getting books in the hands of kids and making their holiday a little happier,” she said. “As they’re waiting for their food boxes to be set up, it’s fun for us to help them go down and pick out books for their kids.”
Classics like "Charlotte’s Web" still remain popular, as well as the Elephant and Piggie book series. Lowry said they make every effort to purchase books that kids are excited about.
“Those of us who have been involved have gotten a better handle on what kinds of books the kids will enjoy because it’s all about them and what they want to read,” Lowry said. “In the last few years we’ve seen a rise in the desire for graphic novels, and they love them.”
Kinney Eberhart, of North Mankato, has been volunteering with A-OK for the past few years. As a retired Mankato Area Public Schools teacher who taught at Roosevelt and Bridges schools, she enjoys getting books into kids’ hands, she said. The parents she’s talked with were thrilled to pick out books for their kids.
“We just had a gentleman here who was talking about his 11-year-old son who really likes science,” Eberhart said. “He loves things about the brain, these really specific interests. It’s exciting to me as a reading teacher that he’s gotten his child engaged, so it’s fun to be able to find books that will feed that.”
Lowry said one student from last year spent an hour perusing the tables of books to make sure he found the right one. When he finally made his choice, volunteers found a few more for him to take home.
“For some children, all they’re getting for Christmas are these books,” Lowry said. “It makes such a huge difference in vocabulary, spelling and writing skills, and they gain confidence.”
