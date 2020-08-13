Lt. Victor Agunbiade, of Lake Crystal, who serves in the U.S. Navy and just returned from a deployment to East Africa, has become a bit of a celebrity in Nigeria. It’s the country he was born and raised in before emigrating to the U.S. in 2007.
In June, the U.S. Navy awarded Agunbiade a Gold Star Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for superior leadership and accountability for his role in managing the Navy’s largest cash dispersing office at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti. He was responsible for disbursing and balancing the books for $45 million in cash transactions since October 2019.
“When I was in Djibouti, I was a dispersion officer,” Agunbiade said. “I was like the Federal Reserve of Camp Lemonnier, so I was the custodian of all the money needed for the operation.”
Camp Lemonnier is on the strategic Bab-del-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the north and Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean to the south. It’s the largest U.S. military base in Africa, housing about 3,000 U.S. military personnel and serves as a hub for U.S. naval ships in the region.
When he received the award in Djibouti, Agunbiade texted some photos of the ceremony to his wife, Caprice Agunbiade, in Lake Crystal, who in turn posted the photos on social media.
“My husband is a very humble guy, and I was so proud of him,” she said. “I had no idea that it would become viral like it did.”
Victor Agunbiade was flying back to the U.S. when his wife’s phone started to light up with messages, many from friends, but also from people she didn’t know sending their congratulations.
“When I came back to the U.S. on July 25, I went on Facebook and there were messages everywhere,” Victor Agunbiade said. “The Nigerian government called me, all the TV and radio stations and the news reached out to me, even people from the school I went to in Nigeria. I became an overnight celebrity.”
Despite the international recognition, he hasn’t forgotten his roots and vividly remembers the Feb. 16, 2007, when he stepped outside for his first taste of a Minnesota winter on a three-year immigrant visa.
“I flew into Minneapolis on a cold winter afternoon,” he said. “The weather was shocking.”
He settled in Maplewood and soon found work through a staffing agency and at an assisted living facility in Roseville, working 16-hour days. Later that year, he was driving home from work and fell asleep behind the wheel. He awoke moments later while still driving and safely made it home, but the experience was a wake-up call.
“I’m a Christian, so that led me to pray,” he said. “I prayed to God to help show me a way to establish myself in America. A few days later, I dreamt that I saw myself on a U.S. Navy warship. I knew that was the divine answer to my prayer.”
Shortly after the dream, he went to a Navy recruiting office at the Maplewood Mall and signed up. After he joined, he was working toward extending his visa when a superior told him he was eligible for citizenship due to an executive order signed by President George W. Bush in 2002 giving immigrants who serve in the U.S. military an expedited path to citizenship.
Agunbiade became a citizen at the end of 2008 while he was stationed in Washington, D.C. Around this time, he met his wife-to-be on a trip to visit family — the two were on the same plane to Nigeria. She was working at Northwestern Hospital in Chicago when a Nigerian-born co-worker invited her to a wedding there. The two hit it off immediately and began a long-distance relationship.
They married in 2011 while attending Minnesota State University, graduating together in 2012. Since then, Victor Agunbiade has done tours in Afghanistan — where he officially graduated with his MBA from Bethel University — and Somalia. In 2013 he became a naval officer, a long-term goal.
Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Hogan, of Dallas, Texas, served with Agunbiade in Djibouti, and said he brought with him a unique perspective.
“He was great to work with,” Hogan said. “He had a lot of experience because he was an enlisted sailor before he became an officer. He’s got a unique story, born in Nigeria and here he is serving the U.S. military in Africa, coming full circle. It was interesting working closely with him and learning from that perspective.”
The couple have a 2-year-old son, and Caprice said regular visits via Facetime and morning phone calls helped them get through their time apart.
She said being a military spouse is a calling, and it’s not for everyone.
“You have to give up your family, you have to move,” she said. “We sacrificed a lot. I’ve been in it from day one. I knew what I was getting into, and my husband carried me along — I can’t wait to see him.”
He’s expected to return home to Minnesota from a base in Virginia in about a week.
She said her neighbors and the community of Lake Crystal have provided a lot of encouragement and support during his deployment.
“Our neighbors in Lake Crystal have been awesome, asking if we need anything, cutting our grass,” she said. “Most of the people in our community are veterans, so they understand. We appreciate them, and words cannot express it.”
