Megan Schnitker lights up when speaking about what owning her own business, which proudly displays her Lakota heritage, means to her children.
“They can come here and their mom owns this store,” Schnitker said. “My 9-year-old definitely feels more confident in telling people she’s native.
“When she was in kindergarten, she came home super upset that her peers didn’t believe that she was real (Native American) because public schools have been teaching that we’re past tense, that we’re not in existence,” she said.
“She wears her ribbon skirt to school now, and she loves it because people ask her about it, and she has the confidence to tell people about it.”
Schnitker has sold all-natural products like teas, tonics and acne care at her business Lakota Made since 2019. Schnitker sold all her products online and at vendor markets until last summer, when she opened a store in the Frost Plaza building in Old Town Mankato.
Greater Mankato Growth is helping celebrate the store’s move a block down, to the building of Bent River Outfitters’ previous location, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.
“I think Megan and her family have such a great story to tell that acknowledges the tradition of her family and her ancestry,” said Andy Wilke, director of business development and public affairs at Greater Mankato Growth.
“I think that provides important information for our community and educational opportunities as well, to acknowledge the history and past, and the traditions of the Lakota people in our area.”
While Schnitker expected to stay at the Frost Plaza building for at least five years before expanding, the business’ rapid growth made that impossible.
These “first medicine” products, as Schnitker calls them, have proven to resonate with people around the globe. She said over time, word has spread internationally, and she receives customers weekly who travel from out of the state to meet her and see the store for themselves.
“There was a couple that flew up from Alaska,” Schnitker said. “The husband was on a business trip to Florida, and she made him stop in Minneapolis to come here. They rented a car and came here for the store, and she was in here for like a half hour to 45 minutes, asked a whole bunch of questions and got a bunch of stuff.”
With a new baby, who hangs out behind the counter as Schnitker works, the big move has not been easy.
“Having the store was kind of a pipe dream,” Schnitker said. “And now we went from a little tiny store to having a whole building, which is a lot of stress, but a lot of good stress.”
And she’s not done dreaming yet.
Schnitker plans to add classes and workshops for the fall, educating people about the use of native plants and creating their own products. She also has a list of ideas for new products she’s put on hold until having the space to develop them, one of which is a natural makeup line that she hopes will be launched this spring.
Long term, Schnitker hopes to eventually open other locations within Minnesota and possibly into her home state of South Dakota.
“But Mankato will always be Lakota Made’s home,” Schnitker said.
Schnitker said she has loved that the business has brought her closer with the area, where she thinks she has the opportunity to represent other Native American people where their voices might otherwise not be heard.
She said she is working with the city of Mankato to write a book on “land acknowledgement,” to recognize that the city is on Indigenous land and share its history.
“We don’t have a large Indigenous population here, so I’ll do everything I can to help out and be a voice until I’m too old and my kids can take over or we grow our population here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.