LE CENTER — A Le Center man was charged with second-degree homicide and arson following a structure fire in Le Center Sunday morning, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fire at a residence on 37722 Hunting Preserve Lane at approximately 7:15 a.m. Sunday in Le Center. Investigators discovered a deceased male, Bruce Alan Traxler, 64.
Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 25, was booked into the Le Sueur County jail Sunday and is expected to make his first appearance in Le Sueur County District Court on Tuesday.
