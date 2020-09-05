KASOTA — A woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Kasota. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alexandria Marjorie Fulghum, 21, of Le Sueur, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Highway 22 just south of Kasota when she collided with a northbound 2018 Peterbilt Tractor Truck driven by Paul Jeffery Blixt, 61, of Mound, at 7:52 a.m.

Fulghum was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and Blixt was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. 

Dan Greenwood is a Free Press staff writer. Contact him at dgreenwood@mankatofreepress.com

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you