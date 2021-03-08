MANKATO — When Brooke Vogel learned that the Blue Earth County Library Lego club would be returning online after a nine-month hiatus, she immediately thought of her six-year-old son, Barrett, who attends school in Cleveland, where Vogel teaches first grade.
“He just enjoys doing Legos so I thought this would be something fun for him to pass the time,” said Vogel, of Mankato. “He goes to school in Cleveland and they have an asynchronous day one day a month, so he’s able to stay busy while Dad is still working at home.”
Since January, the Blue Earth County Library has been posting a monthly Lego challenge to kids of all ages to get their creative juices flowing on a different theme.
In January, it was a winter theme, and after Vogel submitted a photo her son’s creation at the end of the month, his name was selected from a drawing out of all the kids who submitted a photo of their work.
“He won a little Lego set that he helped his sister build because it was a Frozen themed one,” she said. “It gets the kids involved with each other too, so that’s fun as well.”
Blue Earth County Library Director Kelly McBride came up with the idea of a Lego club for kids at the library in 2019.
“We wanted to provide an activity for kids that inspired collaboration, imagination, creativity and problem solving,” McBride said. “Legos encapsulate all of that.”
Every Saturday, a group of 15-20 kids of all ages gathered around piles of Legos at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato, often working together to build a variety of scenes and characters inspired by children’s books and movies.
“It was fun to watch them interact with and compliment each other,” McBride said.
The program lasted about six months until the pandemic led to a nearly three-month closure of the library to visitors in 2020. By June of that year, the library system re-opened with restrictions. Currently, the library is open by appointment only.
After kickstarting the club online, Sandi Braun, a Blue Earth County Library administrative assistant, posts a new challenge to kids on the library’s Facebook page.
When the families of the participating children post a photograph of their rendition, they are automatically entered into a drawing to win a different themed Lego set at the end of the month, along with a grand prize at the end of 2021.
“The first Saturday of the month, I post it and give them a month to post it,” Braun said. “In March, the Lego set I bought for them is ‘make your own movie.’ April is Easter and springtime and for May, Star Wars and outer space.”
Braun said she makes a point of interacting with the kids online after they submit a photo of their creation.
“I always try to hop on there and engage with them, like ‘nice picture,’ because we want to encourage the kids,” she said. “And they’re cool, I couldn’t come up with half the imagination these kids have.”
Vogel said the Lego club has given her kids something to look forward to and to stay connected with other people. She’s considering the Lego club for her own first grade students.
“I think it’s great for the imagination of kids, especially with more of the broad themes – it gets their creativity flowing,” she said.
