Up north they’ve got a big lake they call Gitche Gumee, as well as enough pine trees and wildlife to keep any outdoors lover happy.
In the metro, you can hear the siren call of the city’s skyscrapers, and the hip music venues, restaurants and shopping malls can keep you busy for months.
Down here in southern Minnesota, we don’t have a great lake or a megamall. And we may not be the state’s top tourist destination — but there’s really no good reason why we shouldn’t be.
Gorgeous state parks and biking trails … Quaint small towns full of personality and quirks … Public art, locally crafted beer and wine, goofy landmarks. In southern Minnesota, the variety of recreation options sends the mind reeling. (Hyperbole? Perhaps, but work with us here.)
We proudly offer our “100 Or So Things To Do In Southern Minnesota” this summer. Do we expect you to hit them all this year? No. Do we encourage you to give it a hardy Minnesota go? You’re darn tootin’.
Consider it a challenge, or a bucket list. Hit one or 100. Doesn’t matter. We just want you to have a great summer, and this is our way of helping you get there.
Trails
Few activities have grown in popularity in the past 10 years as biking. Seems everyone picked up a Giant, Gary Fischer, Trek or Schwinn lately, especially when the pandemic hit.
And for folks in southern Minnesota who did so, they had plenty of places to ride them.
When you’re ready to move on from the Sakatah and Red Jacket trails (hopefully you made it out to Rapidan for a slice of Dam Store pie) consider graduating to Seven Mile Creek Park. Or maybe try to hit all the routes on the city of Mankato’s bike route map, which includes treks to St. Clair or around the lakes in Le Sueur County.
Feeling strong and robust? See if you can make it all the way to Faribault and back (and when you’re in Faribault, fuel your body and soul at the Depot Bar and Grill).
County Fairs
Who doesn’t love to gaze upon a lovingly grown and cared-for heifer? Exactly. No one.
And the best way to do this and not be trespassing on some poor farmer’s property is to attend one of our region’s county fairs. Cows, pigs, chickens, sheep, goats — all on display, and all the result of a youngster’s hard work and dedication.
In addition to animals and carnival rides, most county fairs boast something unique.
Blue Earth County’s takes place among the towering oak trees in Garden City. Nicollet County has world-class harness racing (as well as a demolition derby). Sibley’s got a ranch rodeo in the horse arena. And in Waseca, they’ve got bull riding and a beer garden. There’s nothing quite as American as an afternoon at the county fair. Grab the kids, buy them some ride tickets and enter a pie-eating contest.
Historical landmarks
When it comes to history, southern Minnesota is a treasure trove of sites and landmarks.
It all starts in St. Peter and Mankato where the conflict between the Dakota and white settlers is well documented. The Treaty Site History Center in St. Peter tells you everything you need to know about the region’s rich Native American history.
And the monuments in Mankato, including the structures in Reconciliation Park near the Blue Earth County Library, help it all sink in.
Beyond that, you can head west to the Comfrey area where the Jeffers Petroglyphs, estimated to be between 7,000 and 9,000 years old, remain one of the area’s oldest signs of human life.
And if you’re down for a delicate dose of cute, the Betsy and Tacy houses, which offer tours and info sessions about the Maud Hart Lovelace books that made Mankato famous, are just a short walk from downtown.
Breweries/Wineries
The world is still crazy about craft beer, and southern Minnesota is no exception.
While Mankato Brewery, which just turned 10 years old, was among the first in our region, it’s certainly not alone. Locale in Mankato consistently cranks out some of the most inventive and tasty brews, and their taproom is well lit and inviting.
Lost Sanity in Madelia, u4ic in Belle Plaine, Montgomery Brewing in Montgomery and Half-Pint Brewing in Waseca are just a few of the small craft breweries worth a visit.
And don’t forget the vino. Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery, Morgan Creek Vineyards, Indian Island Winery and Javens Family Vineyard and Winery are just a few options to quaff some pinot noir or chardonnay.
Festivals
You like ribs? Music? Of course you. Stupid questions. So the only thing for you to do if you like ribs with a side of music is to make plans to attend Mankato’s annual RibFest in August.
The four-day BBQ extravaganza — featuring a highly anticipated band lineup — is just one of the many festivals and outdoor events around the region you’ll want to put on your calendar.
Others include ArtSplash in North Mankato, Bullhead Days in Waterville, Lake Crystal’s Battle of the Bands, Thunder of Drums at Blakeslee Stadium and many, many more.
JUNE
- Bullhead Days June 10-12 Waterville
- Bago Fun Fest June 17-18 Winnebago
- ArtSplash Art Fair June 18 North Mankato
- Railroad Days June 20-26 St. James
- Friendship Days June 24-26 Nicollet
JULY
- Red Hot Boom July 4 Mankato
- Lakefest July 4 Waseca
- Old Fashioned 4th July 4 St. Peter
- Paddlefish Days July 4 Madison Lake
- Park Days July 8-10 Madelia
- Festag July 9-10 Minnesota Lake
- Giant Days July 8-9 Blue Earth
- Hay Daze June 17-19 Janesville
- Waseca County Fair July 13-17 Waseca
- Watonwan County Fair July 14-17 St. James
- Bavarian Blast July 14-17 New Ulm
- Eagle Lake Tator Days July 15-16 Eagle Lake
- Kolacky Days July 22-24 Montgomery
- Faribault County Fair July 27-30 Blue Earth
- Blue Earth County Fair July 28-31 Garden City
- Blues on Belgrade July 30 North Mankato
AUGUST
- Sibley County Fair Aug. 3-7 Arlington
- Brown County Fair Aug. 10-14 New Ulm
- Nicollet County Fair Aug 10-14 St. Peter
- Kernel Days Aug. 19-21 Wells
- Extravaganza August?? Gaylord
- Sleepy Eye Summerfest Aug. 18-21 Sleepy Eye
- Le Sueur County Fair Aug. 18-21 Le Center
State & County Parks
In terms of state parks in southern Minnesota, it’s hard to beat Minneopa. The third-oldest of the 66 state parks in Minnesota, Minneopa was established in 1905.
With gorgeous scenery year-round, Minneopa was a destination for decades. Then, the bison came. A game changer. Suddenly everyone wants to hit up Minneopa (and post their bison pics to Facebook, of course).
It’s a true gem. But it’s not the only great public park. Blue Earth County’s Indian Lake Conservation Area boasts 120 acres of nature along with walking trails. In Nicollet County, it doesn’t get much better than Seven Mile Park. With numerous trails and areas for gathering,
Seven Mile is truly one of the most beautiful assets in southern Minnesota’s arsenal of cool.
Public Art
When it comes to public art, you need look no further than Mankato.
Sure, some cities might say they embrace the arts, but few communities have done so on such a dramatic scale. The silo mural created by Guido von Helten has become Exhibit A when discussing Mankato’s status as an arts-friendly community.
Exhibit B might be the CityArt Walking Sculpture tour, which each year ushers in a new batch of sculptures and dots around the downtowns of Mankato and North Mankato. From there we can point to murals, live music, grassroots arts galleries and pop-up festivals celebrating artists of all skill levels.
Baseball
Do yourself a favor some summer night. Grab your sweetie and head over to New Ulm.
Grab a pre-game beer at the Lamplighter and then head over to the ball field and watch the town team play, oh I don’t know, Hanska or someone. Then grab another beer at the game (Schell’s Deer Brand) and sit back and enjoy one of small-town Minnesota’s great underrated pleasures: town team baseball. And no one does it better than New Ulm.
And if Mankato is more your speed, a night at a Mankato MoonDogs game rarely disappoints. Concession stand hot dogs, baseball under the lights, the dulcet tones of Stunt Monkey shouting “BEER!” at the top of his impressive lungs … doesn’t get any better than that.
Good Eats
When it comes to food, more than a few places around the region are worth the trip.
So we’ll limit our list here to things that are one-of-a-kind but also stellar. On the eastern edge of our region is a little drive-in place in Waseca called Barney’s. Pro tip: Get the fried chicken with fries and homemade root beer. Takes a little longer but it’s worth the wait.
Around St. Peter there’s the St. Peter Food Co-op. Lovingly made sammies, elite salad bar, world-renown burritos (OK, maybe not “world renown,” but definitely “renown.”)
And over in New Ulm, you can’t go wrong at Kaiserhoff, but maybe give Lola-An American Bistro or George’s Fine Steaks and Spirits a try, too. Good eats.
Oddities and curiosities
Looking for a few oddities to liven up a summer weekend?
Start in Blue Earth, home of the ginormous Jolly Green Giant statue. He’s big, he’s green, and every season they do a little something different to him to spice up his effect. A mask for COVID, a scarf for winter, stuff like that.
In downtown Henderson, Prince fans can marvel at the life-sized statue of the purple one. (And if you’re feeling adventurous, head out of town to the northeast on that gravel road. Look for the purple fence, then walk out to the bridge.
If you’ve seen “Purple Rain,” this is where Appolonia purified herself in what she thought was the waters of Lake Minnetonka. But as we all know, “That ain’t Lake Minnetonka.”)
And as long as we’re talking about statues, we can’t forget Hermann the German in New Ulm. A climb to the perch of the Hermann monument should be required for all southern Minnesotans.
More ideas ...
- Minneopa State Park, just a few minutes from Mankato, has some of the most scenic waterfall views in Minnesota.
- Minneopa State Park. Where the buffalo roam (which are actually bison) — you can’t let a summer go by without visiting at least once. Drive through or try the walking path.
- Minnemishinona Falls. Amazing in the summer, and its viewing bridge gives you zero excuses to not check it out.
- CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour. There’s a reason busloads of school kids and groups of retirees can be seen walking up and down Second Street every summer. The sculptures are a community treasure. Make it an annual thing. The new ones arrive this month.
- Camping. There is no shortage of places to camp, including nearby county and state parks along with the city of Mankato’s Land of Memories campground along the Minnesota River.
- While it’s maybe not for everyone, give hiking a try. It’s tough to beat Seven Mile County Park. If you’re not exhausted after that, you’re doing it wrong.
- When was the last time you whipped up a few PB&Js and hauled the kids out for a picnic? Exactly. It’s been forever. Need a great place? Minneopa. Once inside the park, Instead of turning left to enter the bison area drive through, turn right. Within a few minutes you’ll find the perfect place to lay out a blanket, eat those PB&Js and enjoy the great outdoors.
- Some experiences just ooze the Mankato vibe, and MoonDogs Baseball is one of them.
- North Mankato Swimming Facility. Hate to say it, Mankato, but when it comes to cool pools, North Mankato is king.
- Volleyball at Spring Lake Park. Admit it, you’ve driven by and seen those folks playing sand volleyball and wondered how to join in. Well, call the city of Mankato parks department and sign up for a team. It’s easy. It’s fun. It’s sandy.
- Tourtellotte pool. OK, sorry Tourtellotte pool. We know you’re the OG water spot in Kato. We just need you to up your game a bit. Until then, we’ve still got your back.
- Pickleball. Yep, that name conjures images of hard-to-open jars and funny tasting potato chips, but pickleball is a growing phenomenon. The public courts at Tourtellotte Park can get you started.
- Few area trails are as beautiful as the Red Jacket. With its adjoining parks, it’s the kind of attraction that can keep you busy for hours. If you’re biking, take it all the way to the Dam Store for a slice of pie.
- The Sakatah Trail cuts through pristine landscape and a collection of oh-so-Minnesotan towns such as Waterville and Elysian.
- The walking trail along the Minnesota River in Mankato is vastly underrated. For many in town, the river — the reason this city is here, by the way — is unseen because of the flood wall. The walking trail allows you to get close enough to throw stones at it. Which is fun.
- Mary Circle Trail. The city of North Mankato did us all a favor and upgraded the trail that leads from lower to upper North Mankato. It’ll just take you a few minutes — the last few in goat mode — but you should do it. The views are stunning.
- Mountain biking. If you’re a bit of a thrill seeker or just like riding a mountain bike, try the trails at Mount Kato, Seven Mile Park, Kiwanis Park and near the Blue Earth River landing in LeHillier. And wear a helmet!
- Bluff Park. Perhaps the most underrated of all the parks. There are deer there. Like, all the time. Go see for yourself.
- North Mankato’s newest park is Benson Park, carved out of 70 acres of green space nestled around the body of water with the cutest name ever: Ladybug Lake.
- Mankato could use a few more, but the breweries we have are stellar. Locale is right downtown. Mankato Brewery is just across the river. Great brews at both.
- Wineries. If wine is more your speed, there’s plenty to choose from. Indian Island, Morgan Creek, Javens, Chankaska … all fine places to sip.
- If you’ve wondered what it would be like to actually sit at the potter’s wheel and create a coffee mug for the ages, go to MakerSpace. They’ll show you.
- You say you like quilting? If so, you probably already know this, but hit up the trio of quilt shops in New Ulm. Stock up on supplies and get quilting!
- Kayaking down a crazy river sounds risky, right? Well, fear not. The rivers here are tame. The lakes are even tamer. You can rent a kayak at Bent River Outfitters, or pick up an inexpensive one at Scheels. Ask your doctor if kayaking is right for you.
- In June, Songs on the Lawn kicks off at the civic center plaza. Each Thursday at 11 a.m., food trucks roll in and musicians start musicianing. It’s a nice respite from the work day.
- Much like songs on the lawn, Alive After 5 at the same plaza brings in food trucks and music and, gasp, beer! Thursday evenings in August.
- Goat and chickens and cows, oh my! County fairs are the best. And they’re usually free. See our full list of dates and make plans to hit a few.
- The Dam Store. If you’re not down for riding your bike from Mankato to Rapidan, just drive there. Eat pie. Behold the dam. Smile.
- Zipline at Kerfoot Canopy Tour near Henderson. We’ve never ziplined. But we’re guessing it’s a blast.
- Go to Henderson and behold the life-sized statue of Prince, one of the greatest musical artists who ever lived. There’s also a mural, bench, mailbox and more all dedicated to Prince, who filmed part of “Purple Rain” near Henderson.
- Hermann the German in New Ulm. Go there, climb to the top. Salute him.
- Ice cream. Obviously. Start at Mom & Pop’s, then grab a few Dilly Bars at DQ West. Head out to Elysian grab a cone at Scoop’s. Then, hightail it over to Henderson and grab some more at Toody’s Sweet Treats. And then ask yourself why on earth you ate all that ice cream.
- Y’s Club Annual Corn Roast in early August in the nearby Mankato West parking lot. They do corn right. Dee-lish. Look for dates in August.
- West Mankato 4th of July Kiddie Parade. Who doesn’t love little kids in a neighborhood parade?
- Truly one of the gems of the Mankato community is Sibley Park, and the cornerstone of that gemness is the farm. It’s a fun seeker’s dream.
- Blues on Belgrade. One of the most beloved music events in the region. And it’s free!
- Ever tried “hammocking”? Stroll through the MSU campus on a balmy day and you’re likely to see armies of college students lounging in hammocks. (Sure, they’re all still on their iPhones, but they’re doing so VERY comfortably.)
- Get to know Betsy and Tacy. The books by Maud Hart Lovelace that made Mankato famous are great reads. So read them. And then make a plan to tour the homes of Betsy and Tacy in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. When you do, you might meet someone from out of town; the sites attract folks from all over.
- Volunteer. Whether it’s the humane society or food shelf, you can find a place to do good deeds all summer long.
- We’ve already advised you to try camping. But have you ever just camped in your backyard? It’s a blast, and the bathroom is just a few steps away. Much better than a tree.
- Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. It’s a hoot, no matter how old you are. Small fee to get in, but super worth it. Check the website for hours.
- Carnegie Art Center. If you’ve never been to the Carnegie, you really should go. There are hundreds of Carnegie buildings around the country, this one is ours. The architecture reminds you of days gone by, and it used to be the library where Maud Hart Lovelace got inspired to write the Betsy and Tacy books.
- If you’re from Mankato, the Hubbard House may seem passé. But it’s still a gem, lovingly preserved by the Blue Earth County Historical Society. The flower gardens themselves are worth the trip.
- Speaking of the BECHS … The largest collection of Marian Anderson’s work is there, and many of her best works are on display.
- Kato Escape Room. Escape rooms are still great places to figure out who the dumbest person in your group of friends is. And while one of Mankato’s escape rooms is gone, we’ve still got Kato Escape.
- SPAM Museum in Austin. Everyone’s favorite mystery meat has its own museum. Just don’t ask about the meat packers strike. They don’t talk about that.
- Drive a Tank. It ain’t cheap, but just up the road in Kasota is the only place in Minnesota where any civilian with a few hundred bucks can literally drive a military tank in the woods.
- Pizza. Pizza. And more pizza. We here in Mankato have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to pizza. Pagliai’s, Jake’s, Dino’s, Gary’s, Marco’s … the list goes on and on. Make a sport of it. See how many different slices you can consume in eight hours.
- One of the best things about being a college town is using the colleges for recreation. You don’t have to be a student to hang out on campus. Spend a Saturday at MSU, get to know the sculptures, eat lunch in the student union, stroll through the library. There’s a surprising amount to do there, and no one will ask you to hand in your assignment.
- Does a warm summer evening watching softball under the lights sound like a good time? Yes. Yes it does. Caswell Park in upper North Mankato is busy most nights in June and July. Better yet, join a team!
- Vetter Stone Amphitheater. We don’t know what events are taking place in the amphitheater yet, but it doesn’t matter. It’s one of the best live music venues in the state, and no summer is complete without at least one visit.
- There’s a really good chance you’ve never tried disc golfing. Most people haven’t. But it’s actually a delightful way to kill a few hours. And we’ve got one of the best disc golf courses in the region right here at Land of Memories Park.
- Nestled in a quaint St. Peter neighborhood, the Cox House is maintained by the Nicollet County Historical Society. Tours run all summer.
- Linnaeus Arboretum. Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter does a lot of things well, and maintaining this picturesque arboretum is certainly one of them.
- Speaking of the Gustavus campus, it’s never a bad idea to walk around and just appreciate one of the most beautiful campuses in the state. While there, make sure to check out all the Paul Granlund sculptures. And if the Hillstrom Museum is open, definitely check it out.
- Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter. If you like tasty burgers, tap beers and the world’s largest collection of Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps memorabilia, Patrick’s is your jam.
- Treaty Site History Center. The site of the Nicollet County Historical Society, no where will you find a better record of the contributions of Native Americans to our area than here.
- Jump out of an airplane. Seriously. If you’re a crazy person, Northstar Skydive in Waseca will guide you through your first tandem jump, or train you for solo jumps.
- Farmamerica. Established by the state Legislature in 1978, it’s a great place to teach your kids that steaks don’t come from the grocery store.
- Of course you’ve been to the Schell’s Brewery. But have you tried their other creation, Starkeller? Specializing in sour beers, this unassuming pole barn might not look like much from the outside. But inside? You’re transported to another dimension where you sip sour beers next to the giant barrels they’re aged in.
- Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. A grand repository of some of the state’s best musicians. Several southern Minnesota faves are members, including Mary Jane Alm, Dick Kimmel, Jim McGuire, John and Sara McKay, Billy Steiner and the late Steve Murphy.
- In the city of Blue Earth stands the tallest man. He’s big, he’s green and he’s the best marketing tool a vegetable company could ever hope for. He’s the Jolly Green Giant. The city also boasts a Green Giant museum. Haven’t been there, but it’s most likely worth the trip.
- Read. Don’t order a book on Amazon. Visit your local library, which is vastly underrated in terms of the non-phone-related resources it offers. Or, visit the Once Read Bookstore in downtown ‘Kato. You’d be surprised what you may find.
- Kasota Zoo. Yep, it’s a thing. Well, sort of a thing. It’s a residence with goats and a sign that says “Kasota Zoo.” Just quirky enough to make our list.
- If you’ve never accepted the challenge of growing a vegetable garden, this is your perfect chance. You can get it started in May, and reap the rewards beginning mid-summer.
- Last summer, some fun-loving young folks were using sidewalk chalk to spread messages of love and goodwill. What if a bunch of us did that? Just imagine the love …
- You don’t need a fancy boat to enjoy the pastime of fishing. There are fishing piers at Spring Lake Park, Hiniker Pond, Madison Lake, Lake Washington and others. Grab your rod and reel, pick up some nightcrawlers and see if you can get lucky.
- Fly a kite. It’s not just for kids. And it’s darn fun. Don’t forget, inside we’re all just 12-year-old kids looking to have a good time. And kites, my friends, are a good time.
- The city of North Mankato shows movies outdoors at Spring Lake Park. And even if they don’t, you can rent a projector for cheap, hang a bed sheet off the side of the house as a screen, call your buddies and boom! It’s movie night, backyard style.
