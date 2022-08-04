For some at the Faribault Men’s Correctional Facility, creating art has become their new outlet while incarcerated.
Ben Newman is one of them.
“Art is so much more than a hobby to me. I can’t imagine ever stopping,” the inmate in his 40s said. “There are many creative, amazing artists and just good people who screwed up. I am one. But I’m using this time of incarceration to better myself.”
Now Newman’s art — among other works created by incarcerated adults from the Faribault facility — will be showcased and sold at the 410 Project during its new exhibit centered around sharing the stories of those in prison.
“Art Inside” will open to the public 7 p.m. Friday and run until Aug. 20.
All proceeds made from selling the art displayed will go right back to the inmates who created them. With that money, they’re able to purchase their own art supplies in order to continue creating pieces while still incarcerated or donate it to a charity of their choice.
Their artwork was generated over the span of six weeks, thanks to a summer course offered to the inmates by Dana Sikkila, director of the 410 Project.
“I have a lot of background working with different types of populations or people that don’t necessarily have a whole lot of accessibility to art and creativity,” she said. “For these incarcerated students, we worked on developing their creative problem-solving skills, getting them comfortable with creating artwork, but then also getting them comfortable with using art as a way to process past events that have occurred to them, their personal history or their future goals.”
To achieve that, the course focused on having the inmates create visual work that truthfully reflected their self identity.
Newman said he’s never enjoyed a course more.
“We did in-class drawing exercises, learned about and used different materials and techniques, and were introduced to a variety of artists from around the world,” he said. “Hands down the best course ever.”
Sikkila’s highly rated course was made possible by Minnesota State University professor Vicki Hunter.
Hunter created a program with the correctional facility called Scholars Serving Time. The program offers inmates the chance to obtain an associate of arts degree while incarcerated by participating in courses taught by various professors.
Newman, for example, will leave the correctional facility with a degree, and he said he hopes to find work within the field of art.
“It’s definitely not your typical, everyday AA degree,” Hunter said. “We put a lot of effort into making sure that the courses that are offered as part of the program are intentionally interactive, highly rigorous and engaging.”
Hunter has been teaching in prisons since 2008. Over time, she realized that the population of students she meets within them are typically more excited to be in a classroom setting as opposed to traditional college students on campus.
“They’ll come to class with notes on their readings and be ready to be actively engaged in discussing whatever the material is,” she said. “Given that we know that is the nature of this population, we want to provide engaging classes. They’re very motivated and willing to do a lot of work.”
Hunter is also a strong believer that giving incarcerated adults the ability to take courses and obtain some form of higher education is impactful and empowering.
She draws from personal experience.
“I was in prison myself for a couple of years,” she said. “It was a super long time ago. I was in my 20s and I’m almost 60 now.”
During her time in a correctional facility, Hunter took some educational courses. A few months prior to being released, the director of the program advised her to pursue higher education once she was out.
“It never would have occurred to me to do that if not for her encouragement,” she said, adding that no one in her family had ever gone to college. “She helped me with the admissions process, FAFSA (financial aid) applications, all of that.”
Two weeks after her release, Hunter started college and stayed in college for about 11 years, obtaining a PhD and becoming a professor afterward.
“I understand how impactful getting a high-quality education is in changing a person’s picture of themselves and their understanding of their potential,” she said. “But like I said, it never would never have occurred to me to go to college until someone else suggested it and persuaded me that it was something within my reach.”
Without that push, Hunter would have never been introduced to the world of academia and the love she has for it now would have never been found.
“At the time, I definitely wasn’t thinking about getting a PhD,” she said. “But in my first semester of college, I realized I didn’t ever want to leave. And I clearly didn’t, because here I am.”
Hunter has since used her personal experiences to inspire and encourage other inmates, something she finds rewarding.
While she doesn’t think all incarcerated individuals who experience college will go down a similar path, she does believe it will change them for the better.
“These courses are hard. College is hard. Students have to work really hard to do well and they do, they rise to the occasion,” she said. “That solidifies the idea in their mind that they can be successful. They discover what they’re capable of.”
Mika Myron Keali Dalbec, another inmate who participated in Sikkila’s six-week art course, said that’s exactly what the course and creating art did for him.
“At first, I wasn’t too proud of the product I was producing, even when I had put full effort into it,” he said.
But he said one thing he learned from Sikkila’s feedback is that sometimes we are our own harshest critic. “Leonardo Da Vinci was not particularly proud of the Mona Lisa. But he carried it around in his pocket everywhere he traveled and claimed that it was the best he’s ever done. Today, it might be the single most recognized artwork in history. All because he believed.”
Now the inmate in his 20s also believes in himself and his abilities.
“Creating art makes me feel possible,” he said. “It’s a life lesson ... It’s not done until you quit.”
