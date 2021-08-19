There’s a gallery full of images of nude women at the 410 Project right now.
But it might be the most tasteful gallery full of images of nude women you’ll ever see.
The images come from Mankato artist Beth Hamilton. And anyone who knows her knows this: She is kind, modest, talented and completely willing to challenge taboos and social mores in the name of self-expression and actualization.
“This show is all about making sure people feel good in their skin, being proud of who they are and being relentless of your body and your curves,” Hamilton said this week while sitting in the back room of the 410 Project, 523 S. Front St.
The show is called “Domestic Multiplexity” and speaks to the notion of women feeling comfortable being themselves in a world where they are bombarded daily with hundreds of images of women in hypersexualized scenarios.
She mentions the famous TV ad for Carl’s Jr. restaurants featuring a model eating a burger with sauce dripping on her scantily clad body. Most women don’t look like — and shouldn’t be told they need to look like — lingerie models. She urges women to celebrate themselves for who they are.
For this exhibit, she asked female friends to submit images of themselves either nude or close to it. From those images she created a dazzling set of mixed-media works celebrating the female form. If you go, understand that the works depict nudity. But they do so in a way that celebrates flesh and bone without being prurient. (At the same time, be warned: A few secondary pieces in the exhibit pull images from the pages of Playboy magazine and use them in artistic collages.)
In one of the most striking images, the subject is holding a phone as if taking a mirror selfie — a juxtaposition of an iconic social media pose with layered floral fabric and lace.
“I think it’s very beautiful what I’m doing — sharing other people’s bodies,” Hamilton says. “And I don’t think it should be taboo for people to display themselves as they naturally are in their home. It’s important to feel comfortable in your skin, whoever you are. You can’t get away from yourself, so why not flaunt yourself? You’re not alive for very long. Make sure you love who you are. If you’re taking photos on your phone, it shouldn’t be taboo. It shouldn’t be that your grandmother’s upset with you.”
She uses lace, velvet, thread, antique or holographic material — myriad materials, really — to craft facsimile versions of the submitted photos. Hand-stitching, intricate cutting with an Exacto knife and layering of fabrics all contribute to a unique result that will keep your eyes focused on the craftsmanship.
“I don’t want to make erotic art for the sake of making something that’s extremely volatile,” she says. “I’m overtly making these images so beautiful that you can’t help but like them. I don’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my art.”
Dana Sikkila, 410 Project executive director, said exhibits like this are part of the gallery’s goal of pushing boundaries.
“We’ve had a lot of really interesting conversations with people, which is really good,” she says. “What’s pornography and what’s art and where does that line cross or come together? And a lot of times you don’t have those conversations in gallery spaces because it’s kind of tough to put images showing nudity or things like that on the wall. At the 410, our mission is not to censor artists.”
Each work, Hamilton says, took 30-40 hours to complete.
“Way too many hours,” she says. “I had a year to do it. I planned on doing one every two months. But, of course, in an artist’s true fashion, I waited and I really had to bunker down and get them finished right before the show.”
