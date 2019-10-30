When Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mankato held its first Nordic Bazaar in 1919, church leaders served oyster stew for 35 cents and raised $160 for mission outreach. Every year since then, volunteers have prepared a diverse array of Norwegian baked goods and crafts to celebrate that heritage. This is the 100th anniversary of that tradition, and it will be the last.
“It’s lived its life,” said Betty Groth, a life-long member of the church. “We still get wonderful attendance, but all of us that have been doing this for years; we’re not finding a lot of young people that want to come into it. Maybe they’ll start something different.”
The Nov. 6 event will feature a variety of Norwegian specialties; from hardanger embroideries, handiwork, and Scandinavian cookies and candies to fair trade items, woodworking and book sales. Last year the church raised about $10,000 for local organizations like House of Hope, the Salvation Army and Partners for Affordable Housing. Proceeds also go toward international causes, like nursing scholarships for members of a sister church in Tanzania.
Groth will be one of 150 people volunteering on the day of the bazaar. She’ll be at a booth selling jewelry, purses and scarves. The vast majority of items for sale are handcrafted or made from scratch. The rest are donated.
As a child in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, she would help her mother make Norwegian foods to bring to the bazaar.
“My mom used to make cinnamon rolls, Swedish tea rings and then she moved into making jams and candies, and I would help her with that and she would bring me to the bazaar,” Groth said. “I loved it. I loved all the food. I loved getting out of school and just being with my mom.”
The biggest seller then and now is the lefse, a soft Norwegian flatbread filled with cinnamon, brown sugar and butter. It’s one of the many traditions brought over by Norwegian immigrants who more than 100 years ago founded Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Each piece, or round, is about the size of a tortilla. On Tuesday, organizer Ginger Erlandson — who has served as chair and co-chair in previous years — joined a group of 26 people in the church kitchen to prepare enough lefse to serve the 700-800 people expected this year.
“We make almost 2,000 rounds,” Erlandson said. “We put four rounds in a package and they sell for $5. We have two guys that help on our lefse team. Years ago it was all women, but the guys have really stepped up.”
Erlandson said lutefisk used to be on the menu for years as part of the meal served at the event, but Swedish meatballs have taken over as the preferred main dish, served alongside mashed potatoes, cole-slaw, and lingonberries, a popular ingredient in Scandinavian dishes.
Visitors to the Nordic Bazaar will also have opportunities to see how traditional Norwegian treats are made, including krumkake, a waffle cookie. Fruit soup and rommegrot, a creamy pudding made from cream, milk, butter, sugar cinnamon and nutmeg, will also be available for sampling.
Diana Olson and Kathy Crowell joined Erlandson on Wednesday to make rosettes for the bazaar. It’s a cookie made from batter that is dipped in oil. Like many of the Scandinavian treats, it’s a rigorous process with many steps.
“It’s a lot of work for a cookie,” Olson said.
The two say the food preparation is a great opportunity for fellowship. The lefse- and rosette-making is a social activity, and much more fun than cooking alone.
“You really make those connections and friendships when you spend that much time,” Olsen said. “It’s just enjoyable.”
The women serve on the nine-member board that meets in April to plan ahead for the October event. Croswell, who has served as co-chair for three different years, said it’s a lot easier with the help of eight other people.
“It runs like clockwork now,” Croswell said.
Along with handmade treats and crafts, the church holds a large book sale for the bazaar, donated by members.
“I’m involved with the book nook,” Erlandson said. “We take in used books and the day of the bazaar - we have eight to ten tables. We had a lady pass away this past year and she donated 3,000 books.”
There will also be a booth with fair trade items. The church already has fair trade coffee and chocolate year-round, but during the bazaar they order other gift items. The money earned from the sales go right back into the communities that produced them.
The church sends out mailers to 35 area churches throughout the Greater Mankato Area, from New Ulm and St. Peter to Waseca and Owatonna. Erlandson said while this may be the last Nordic Bazaar, they will continue to support charities the way they always have. But the women agree it’s time to pass the reigns on to the younger generation.
“If we step back, maybe someone will step forward, Erlandson said. “I’ve already talked with some of the younger people here at our church and they’re coming up with ideas already.”
