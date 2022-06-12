My husband and I were at a big-box store the other day when I spotted a laminated fold-out guide with the eye-catching title, “Guide to Surviving Getting Lost in the Wilderness.”
I am always intrigued by laminated fold-out guides. What a great idea to pack so much useful information into a relatively small space. I’ve seen guides for math, biology and English fundamentals — all of which would have come in very handy during my high school days.
I’ve even seen a human anatomy laminated fold out, which gave me a slight pause because I like to think doctors wouldn’t need any visual aids, although I’m sure they don’t use fold-out guides once they’re out of medical school, right?
But a fold-out guide about how to survive getting lost in the wilderness was a first, and I wondered who would have the foresight to purchase something like that before a camping trip.
Was it designed as a gift from a parent or perhaps a spouse? (“I got this for you, honey. You know how you can never remember how to tell what direction is north by the moss on a tree.”)
It really would make a thoughtful present. We all know how children and spouses don’t necessarily listen even when advice is of the top notch and best-intentioned variety. Giving a loved one a laminated fold-out seems like a nice way to get your point across while not showing a complete lack of faith in their ability to go camping without winding up in Canada.
But the fact that someone had to come up with such a fold-out guide confirms what I have always known: Camping is basically a very dangerous pastime.
Way back when I was 12, I went to a sleepover camp in northern Wisconsin. I knew even before getting my bunk assignment that the great outdoors was a force to be reckoned with and begged my mother not to make me go the night before departure. Her response was typical: “We paid for it and you’re going.”
I did and I survived, but it was, by my soft suburban standards, brutal.
The counselors made us do all kinds of survival activities “just in case” our canoes capsized or we got poison ivy or lost our provision bag and had to live off the land until we were rescued. Having never given much thought to surviving anything more than sweating out the summer rerun season, it was a lot of information to process.
After I got home from camp, I vowed, like a junior high Scarlett O’Hara, that not me nor my kin would ever go camping again. And we haven’t.
I’ve known many people, nice, interesting, seemingly normal people, who love camping, but I just don’t get it. Why would anyone want to sleep on a rock-strewn ground only to wake up and not only have to build a fire to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner on, but also catch at least part of those meals with your bare hands? Or at least with a fishing rod. Why go through all that when, as the commercial says, chances are no matter where you are, you’re about 10 minutes from a Wyndham hotel? I find that very reassuring.
Then there are RV campers, who are much more my kind of folks. At least with RVs you have running water, closets and bathrooms, albeit on the tiny side but still a far step above any latrine on the planet.
RV campers also pitch their tents, so to speak, in RV parks, places equipped with running water, playgrounds for the kiddies and possibly a well-stocked convenience store.
I’ve also never seen a laminated fold-out guide on RVing, which says a lot.
Because I knew the great outdoors and I weren’t destined to be soul mates, I didn’t bother to look at the survival guide. But I do wonder if it included the most important tip of all: “Don’t find yourself in the wilderness in the first place.”
Just ask the Wyndham Hotel Group. Now those people are doing a true public service.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
