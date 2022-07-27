Glorious gardening days this week!
Last Sunday, I was able to get some irises re-planted and move a few daylily plants. One larger daylily plant was moved in its entirety. Normally, I cut them back when replanting to reduce the stress on the plant. This daylily, called Spanish Glow, was the middle one of three in a cluster that was moved about two feet. I placed a lawn chair over the top of it to protect it from the sun. I am curious if it will die back at all. If it starts to, I will cut it back.
The large, volleyball-sized root ball was very intact so I am hopeful for a flawless transition. The chair will stay in place for 7-10 days, gradually moving it off after five days or so.
The daylilies in my garden either look great this year or very marginal. Normally they are so carefree! Which is probably why they seldom get water from me … resulting in this. At least now I know who’s who as far as toughest of the daylilies as I contemplate more moves and dividing.
Rude ladies, big ferns
If you have Japanese beetles, the battle is likely still on for about two or more weeks. They can change plant groups at any time so be vigilant. Some folks complain of basil defoliation – so far so good there. Green beans, grapes, birch, roses and fruit trees are also some beetle favorites. According to an internet search robins, crows, sparrows, blue jays and cardinals all eat Japanese beetles. I have yet to notice that!
The ferns from the asparagus plants in my garden are enormous, resembling a mini forest. Also enormous are the intertwined Amaranth weeds. On saturday an inch of rain made Sunday perfect weed pulling weather. The gentle sounds of weeds being pulled from the ground can be so satisfying.
Allow your ferns to grow until hard frost, never mow off or cut down early. They are making food for themselves for the next year, so let them do it. You can also wait and cut the ferns back the following spring, and the ferns will help as a snow catcher creating more insulation.
After last year’s droughty weather, I am noticing more paper birch trees struggling. Remember the landscape template of the 1970s? It was common for homeowners to plant the one paper birch in the front yard with a patch of perennials, add a hunk of fence with tapered corners and call it good.
Paper birch are woodland trees that thrive in the woods where their trunks are shaded from their neighbors leaves and they need cool feet (roots) on the forest floor from all of the shade. Because we love them, we take them from that environment and stick them in a hot yard and wonder why they don’t thrive.
Besides the plant environment being wrong, another major reason is the bronze birch borer. This beetle loves the tops of paper birch that are in sunny locations to lay their eggs. The larvae create avenues through the internal structure of the branches, which interrupts the flow of water. Eventually the tops of the trees begin to die back.
After several years of continued damage, the tree usually dies. Pruning back to healthy tree tissue may help if caught in time. Drive through any neighborhood and I bet you can spot this. There are some chemical treatments if you catch it soon enough. If not, remove it and start over with a better choice. Unlike the paper birch, the river birch, is considered resistant to bronze birch borer — in other words, the insect is not attracted to it.
The river birch is Betula Nigra, and Heritage is my favorite. River birch have more tan and caramel colors in their thick, peeling bark. River birch, as their name implies, enjoy a little extra water now and then.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market is open for the season in the Best Buy on Adams Street. The Saturday markets are from 8 a.m.-noon through October. Weekday markets are 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
