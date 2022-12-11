Sometimes the best antidote to a long stretch of troubled times is a dash of, well, silliness.
“There is a lot of seriousness all over the place,” says Dan Dinsmore. “And I wanted to take this opportunity to have a little bit of silliness. Especially at the end of a couple of really hard years, we thought it would be nice to all get together and really just celebrate each other.”
Dinsmore, owner of The Capitol Room in St. Peter, the Wine Cafe in Mankato and a photography business, is teaming up with Colin Scharf (the busy mind behind countless creative projects including the Golden Hour summer music series, independent films, the River City Holiday albums sponsored by The Free Press, among others) to present a two-night holiday event at The Capitol Room next weekend called the Holiday Classic.
The event will be “a musical extravaganza variety show” featuring local musicians, including Scharf in an alter ego of sorts called “Clifford Chestnut.” (If you attended the CD-release party for the second River City Holiday album, you’ve seen Chestnut in action.)
Scharf describes Chestnut as similar the “Tony Clifton,” who was comedian Andy Kaufman’s alter ego.
“That’s sort of the idea, but not nearly as insane as Tony is,” Scharf says. “Clifford’s kind of like a lovable stooge. He might be ageless, we’re not sure. He might be just eternal. He marks time by referencing who was in office. ‘Who was in office? I think it was FDR when I was on the cover of GQ.’ So that’s Clifford. He’s sort of — but not exactly — the host of the show. But he’s sort of like the star, I guess.”
The Holiday Classic was several years in the making. And in the original iteration, it looked nothing like the show they’ll perform next week.
Years ago, Scharf and some friends concocted a story about a Christmas beast called Santacabra, who comes around in December and gains power when enough people have forgotten the true meaning of the holidays.
In 2019, Scharf and Dinsmore planned to resurrect the Santacabra script, pull together a cast and perform it as a play. But folks got busy and time ran out, and they pushed the play back to the following December. And then COVID hit, and the idea — along with the rest of the world — went dormant for a while.
This fall, though, things began heating up for the holiday project, but it no longer would be Santacabra. Instead, they pulled the character of Clifford Chestnut out of that script and crafted a variety show with some fictional elements. Chestnut’s personae is there, but the star of the night will be the music instead of a story of a creepy Christmas beast.
This time around, producers Tim Berry and Pat Ryan put their experience and influence behind the project. And today, we’re looking at what Scharf and Dinsmore hope will be an annual Capitol Room tradition.
In addition to Chestnut, the night’s musical lineup includes The Silver Belles, an all-female vocal quartet, consisting of Laura Schultz, Hanna Cesario, Jasmine D’Avilar and Abigail Kimble; and The Dan Duffy Orchestra.
The event will also feature a Santa photo shoot, a grazing table, signature cocktails and a prize giveaway. Individual tickets and group tables of eight are available for $35 and $350, respectively, and will be available at the door as well.
“We are super super excited,” said Laura Schultz of the Silver Belles (who is married to Scharf). “It’s gonna be super fun. We haven’t gotten to do something like this. We also love playing music and singing with people. And we’re excited to have Dan Duffy there. He’s a delight and incredibly talented. His band is really fantastic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.